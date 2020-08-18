How To Keep Your Pup Cool This Summer

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Summer comes with all types of outdoor activities for the whole family — and that includes tons of fun for your dog, too!

But all that heat isn’t always the most comfortable for your pup, which is why making sure they stay cool is important so that your dog doesn’t overheat or — even worse — get heatstroke.

These are some of the best cooling products you can get to make sure your dog stays cool this summer:

Ruffwear Swamp Cooler Dog Cooling Vest