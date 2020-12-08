How Do I Cheer Up My Dog When He’s In A Cone?

It’s absolutely heartbreaking when you can tell that your dog is sad.

And if your pup has ever had to wear a cone around his head, it probably really bums him out. (It is referred to as the cone of shame, after all — even though there’s nothing shameful about it.)

The Dodo spoke to Lenore Corazza-Harrison, practice manager at Lake Austin Blvd. Animal Hospital in Texas, to find out how you can brighten your dog’s day when he has to wear a cone.

Why dogs need to wear cones

“Usually when a pet has a cone they have had a procedure, [a] wound, or [vets] are trying to keep them calm,” Corazza-Harrison told The Dodo.

The cone is designed to keep your dog from gnawing, licking or irritating an injury or stitches, so it’s important for him to keep it on while he’s recovering or else he can make his injury much worse.

Ways wearing a cone can affect your dog

Wearing a cone can definitely affect your dog’s mood or mental state.

“Depending on the type of cone some animals can become very nervous,” Corazza-Harrison said. “The clear ones tend to help them feel more comfortable since they can see through them.”

But your dog isn’t always guaranteed to get a transparent cone, and might feel isolated or scared if he’s in a cone he can’t see through.

Plus, cones can even make it tough for your dog to eat, since they can be big and limit his movement.

How to make your dog feel better while wearing a cone

If your dog is struggling to eat, there are ways you can help feed him.

“We suggest either getting a bowl that will fit in the circumference of the cone so they can fit their whole head and cone around it,” Corazza-Harrison explained. “Some fur babies need to be hand-fed if they are unsure with the cone on.”

And if you find wearing the cone has really got your pup down, just make sure you’re showing him how much you care.

“Lots of love and reassuring words go a long way when trying to make them comfortable,” Corazza-Harrison said. “You can also help by holding the cone up to guide them if they seem to be scared, and [they’re holding] their head down.”

But sometimes it’s best to just help take your dog’s mind off his cone altogether by giving him a treat or a toy.

To keep your dog nice and distracted from the fact that he’s trapped in his cone, Corazza-Harrison recommended a durable chew toy.

Try this Benebone wishbone from Chewy.

You can also find things around the house to help him out and keep him occupied.

“Sometimes just some ice to nibble on will keep them distracted as well,” Corazza-Harrison said.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.