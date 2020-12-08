How Do I Cheer Up My Dog When He’s In A Cone?

He just needs some extra love 💕

By Sam Howell

Published on 12/8/2020

dog cone of shame

It’s absolutely heartbreaking when you can tell that your dog is sad.

And if your pup has ever had to wear a cone around his head, it probably really bums him out. (It is referred to as the cone of shame, after all — even though there’s nothing shameful about it.)

The Dodo spoke to Lenore Corazza-Harrison, practice manager at Lake Austin Blvd. Animal Hospital in Texas, to find out how you can brighten your dog’s day when he has to wear a cone.

Why dogs need to wear cones

“Usually when a pet has a cone they have had a procedure, [a] wound, or [vets] are trying to keep them calm,” Corazza-Harrison told The Dodo.

The cone is designed to keep your dog from gnawing, licking or irritating an injury or stitches, so it’s important for him to keep it on while he’s recovering or else he can make his injury much worse.

Ways wearing a cone can affect your dog

Wearing a cone can definitely affect your dog’s mood or mental state.

“Depending on the type of cone some animals can become very nervous,” Corazza-Harrison said. “The clear ones tend to help them feel more comfortable since they can see through them.”

But your dog isn’t always guaranteed to get a transparent cone, and might feel isolated or scared if he’s in a cone he can’t see through.

Plus, cones can even make it tough for your dog to eat, since they can be big and limit his movement.

How to make your dog feel better while wearing a cone

If your dog is struggling to eat, there are ways you can help feed him.

“We suggest either getting a bowl that will fit in the circumference of the cone so they can fit their whole head and cone around it,” Corazza-Harrison explained. “Some fur babies need to be hand-fed if they are unsure with the cone on.”

And if you find wearing the cone has really got your pup down, just make sure you’re showing him how much you care.

“Lots of love and reassuring words go a long way when trying to make them comfortable,” Corazza-Harrison said. “You can also help by holding the cone up to guide them if they seem to be scared, and [they’re holding] their head down.”

But sometimes it’s best to just help take your dog’s mind off his cone altogether by giving him a treat or a toy.

To keep your dog nice and distracted from the fact that he’s trapped in his cone, Corazza-Harrison recommended a durable chew toy.

Try this Benebone wishbone from Chewy.

You can also find things around the house to help him out and keep him occupied.

“Sometimes just some ice to nibble on will keep them distracted as well,” Corazza-Harrison said.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

The Best Gifts For Couch Potato Dogs (And Their Parents)

The Best Gifts For Couch Potato Dogs (And Their Parents)

Shop at Lands' End
Serious Sweats Hoodie Dog Coat

Serious Sweats Hoodie Dog Coat

Lands' End
$30
Shop at amazon.com
Snuggery Hooded Dog Bed

Snuggery Hooded Dog Bed

$22
Shop at Woof Blankets
Woof Custom Portrait Blanket

Woof Custom Portrait Blanket

Woof Blankets
$60
Shop at Chewy
KONG Cozie Moose Cuddle Toy

KONG Cozie Moose Cuddle Toy

Chewy
$5
Shop at Petsies
Custom Pet Pillow

Custom Pet Pillow

Petsies
$49
Shop at Amazon
Best Friends Deep Dish Cuddler Bed

Best Friends Deep Dish Cuddler Bed

Amazon
$23
Shop at Petsies
Custom Pet Photo Socks

Custom Pet Photo Socks

Petsies
$25
Shop at Chewy
Personalized Faux Linen Dog Blanket

Personalized Faux Linen Dog Blanket

Chewy
$55
Shop at The Dodo
Some Of My Favorite People Are Dogs Hoodie

Some Of My Favorite People Are Dogs Hoodie

The Dodo
$45
Shop at Amazon
Pit Bull Ducky Pajamas

Pit Bull Ducky Pajamas

Amazon
$45
Shop at Amazon
Extra Thick Snuggly Sherpa Dog Blanket

Extra Thick Snuggly Sherpa Dog Blanket

Amazon
$13
Shop at Wild One
Water-Resistant Dog Bed

Water-Resistant Dog Bed

Wild One
$95
Shop at Chewy
Popcorn Burrow Toy

Popcorn Burrow Toy

Chewy
$9
Shop at Chewy
Best Friends Calming Donut Bed

Best Friends Calming Donut Bed

Chewy
$26
Shop at Amazon
Sofa Shield Pet Protector

Sofa Shield Pet Protector

Amazon
$28
Shop at Amazon
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum

Amazon
$37
Shop at Uncommon Goods
Choose Your Dog Breed Socks

Choose Your Dog Breed Socks

Uncommon Goods
$12
Shop at Chewy
Ruff Puffs Cheddar Dog Treats

Ruff Puffs Cheddar Dog Treats

Chewy
$7
Shop at Wayfair
Mid Century Modern Dog Sofa

Mid Century Modern Dog Sofa

Wayfair
$76
Shop at Amazon
Soft Plaid Dog Pajamas

Soft Plaid Dog Pajamas

Amazon
$15
Shop at Chewy
Sweet Potato Dog Fries

Sweet Potato Dog Fries

Chewy
$10
Shop at Wayfair
Constance Dog Sofa

Constance Dog Sofa

Wayfair
$200
Shop at Amazon
Matching Family Christmas Pajamas

Matching Family Christmas Pajamas

Amazon
$20
Shop at Amazon
Personalized Fleece Blanket

Personalized Fleece Blanket

Amazon
$20
Shop at L.L.Bean
Women's Daybreak Scuff Slippers

Women's Daybreak Scuff Slippers

L.L.Bean
$64
Shop at Chewy
PupCorn Dog Treat

PupCorn Dog Treat

Chewy
$5
Shop at Alpha Paw
The PawRamp

The PawRamp

Alpha Paw
$119
Shop at Amazon
Matching Family Onesies

Matching Family Onesies

Amazon
$20
Shop at Chewy
Chips Plush Squeak Toy

Chips Plush Squeak Toy

Chewy
$7
Shop at L.L.Bean
Therapeutic Dog Couch

Therapeutic Dog Couch

L.L.Bean
$149
Shop at Chewy
Burger And Fries Plush Squeak Toy

Burger And Fries Plush Squeak Toy

Chewy
$6