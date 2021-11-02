9 Dog Christmas Stockings Your Pup Needs This Year

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you celebrate Christmas, then getting the perfect Christmas stocking for your dog is probably high on your to-do list.

Whether you want an elegant low-key style or something super festive, Christmas stockings are a great way to decorate your home and have a place to store some of the great Christmas gifts you’re getting for your dog.

This is a list of the perfect dog Christmas stockings so that you can get your pup in on all the holiday action.