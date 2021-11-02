9 Dog Christmas Stockings Your Pup Needs This Year
Great for stocking stuffers 🎄
If you celebrate Christmas, then getting the perfect Christmas stocking for your dog is probably high on your to-do list.
Whether you want an elegant low-key style or something super festive, Christmas stockings are a great way to decorate your home and have a place to store some of the great Christmas gifts you’re getting for your dog.
This is a list of the perfect dog Christmas stockings so that you can get your pup in on all the holiday action.
Have two dogs? These stockings come in a two-pack and have plenty of room to fit all of your dogs’ Christmas gifts.
This elegant stocking is customized with your dog’s name and comes in a variety of beautiful thread colors, including burgundy, antique gold and dark green.
Not only can you add your pup’s name to this adorable stocking, but you also have tons of bows to choose from to make the stocking really pop. Have a cat you want to get a stocking for too? They also make one for cats!
If you need help keeping your dog’s stocking in place, this festive stocking holder is perfect for your mantel, staircase or anywhere else you want to hang your stockings.
Already have a stocking you love for your dog but want to make it even more personalized? This custom stocking tag is perfect for adding a little extra to his stocking — and there’s a cat version for any feline siblings!
Sticking to natural vibes in your Christmas decor? These burlap stockings will let you stick to your style while still including your pup in the holidays.
While not as customizable as some of the others, this dog stocking is adorably detailed and perfect for all dog lovers.
Here’s another two-pack that’s just as warm and fuzzy as your pup. It’s made of soft plush polyester, and it can even double as a microwave glove — perfect for getting a two-pack if you only have one dog (although you can always just adopt another dog, of course!).
Does Christmas mean buffalo plaid to you? This stocking’s perfect for a festive mantel. It also comes in white and black plaid if that’s more your style.