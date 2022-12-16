Your Dog Will Stop The Show In One Of These Dog Christmas Outfits
From elf costumes to argyle sweaters.
Does your dog have something festive to wear on Christmas Day? If not, then you need to check out our picks for an adorable dog Christmas outfit that will make the day so much more fun — and your dog will love all the attention he gets while wearing his new outfit.
From Santa suits and funny white bears to full-body elf outfits and festive sweaters, these dog outfits will be a hit when the family comes over for Christmas dinner. And even if you just plan on spending the day in your pajamas, we found a fun outfit for that, too!
The cutest dog Christmas outfit options your pup can wear
Here are some of our favorites.
If your dog loves to be extra cozy, then throw on this fleece-lined bathrobe from Merry & Bright. It features a beautiful Fair Isle pattern, pom-pom ears and even a fleece-covered tie to keep the robe in place.
Your dog can take on the role of Santa this year thanks to this adorable Santa Claus suit from Merry & Bright. It comes with two Velcro straps and an adjustable Santa hat and comes in sizes ranging from extra-small through extra-large.
You can’t go wrong with festive argyle on Christmas Day! This beautiful red-and-green argyle-printed cardigan slips on over your dog’s head to keep him warm and toasty — and festive!
Everyone loves to open presents in their pajamas on Christmas morning, and these dog pj’s are so comfy he won’t mind wearing them the whole day. This onesie is made of cozy fleece and covered in a cute elf motif that’s perfect for Christmas.
Shouldn’t that elf be busy in Santa’s workshop? This cute elf costume from Frisco fits over your dog’s front legs and comes with extra arms to give the illusion that your dog’s walking on two feet. It also comes with a hat to complete the costume.
Santa is going to recruit your pup to drive his sleigh if he sees him in this adorable white reindeer costume from Wondershop. This hoodie outfit Velcros around your dog’s chest and belly and even comes with a hood to complete the transformation.
Why make the reindeer work on Christmas when Santa could just ride your dog from house to house instead? This funny costume from Frisco attaches around your dog’s chest and belly and even comes with reindeer antlers to make your dog look like he’s from the North Pole.
If your dog doesn’t love dressing up, then he may tolerate a few pictures dressed in this hilarious Santa beard and hat outfit from Rubie’s Costume Company. This getup just slips right over his head and stays on thanks to elastic straps under the chin.
If your dog isn’t loving his new Christmas outfit, don’t force him to wear it! Christmas should be a fun day for everyone, festive outfit included or not.