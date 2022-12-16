Your Dog Will Stop The Show In One Of These Dog Christmas Outfits

Does your dog have something festive to wear on Christmas Day? If not, then you need to check out our picks for an adorable dog Christmas outfit that will make the day so much more fun — and your dog will love all the attention he gets while wearing his new outfit.

From Santa suits and funny white bears to full-body elf outfits and festive sweaters, these dog outfits will be a hit when the family comes over for Christmas dinner. And even if you just plan on spending the day in your pajamas, we found a fun outfit for that, too!

The cutest dog Christmas outfit options your pup can wear

Here are some of our favorites.