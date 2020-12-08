The Best Christmas Ornaments For Dog And Cat People
Half the fun of Christmas is getting to customize your tree to match your personality.
So, if you’re an obsessed pet parent, then of course you want your pet to have a place — or several places — on your tree.
Whether you’re looking for something sweet and sentimental, or something specially personalized, here’s a list of the very best Christmas ornaments to show how much you love your cat or dog.
A cute, customizable ornament for the whole family
You can personalize it to include your kids, too!
A paw print keepsake
This kit lets you mold your pet’s paw so you can hang his print for everyone to see. And it makes two ornaments for double the fun (or a gift for doting pet grandparents)!
A hand-painted portrait of your BFF
These glass ornaments are a beautiful way to celebrate your pet.
A custom dog silhouette
There are 50 (!!!) different silhouettes to choose from, so there’s something out there for everyone.
A personalized wood ornament
This painting of your pet will add a nice rustic feel to your tree.
A customizable cat silhouette
You can get the cat sitting silently, or swatting at the sleigh. Plus, you can choose either light or dark wood.
A bone-shaped mold for your pup’s paw
Just imagine your dog’s little print hanging from the tree.
A cute collection of dogs in Santa hats
This sculpted set is perfect for someone who loves all kinds of dogs. And the hand-painted pieces are so beautiful, it’s definitely worth the splurge.
A plaid picture frame
Your photogenic friend will look so festive in this plaid frame. Plus, you can personalize the text just for her.
An ornament filled with actual treats
This will definitely be your dog’s favorite thing on the tree.
A handmade ornament for cats of all kinds
These ceramic ornaments can be styled like a bunch of different breeds, and there’s even a personalization option!
A plaid metal bone you can customize
You can customize this with your favorite photo of your pup, and whatever text you want!
A ceramic ornament you can personalize for your dog
You could get an ornament of just your pup’s face or even his whole body!
A wooden cat ornament
There are 12 different designs to choose from, and you can personalize it with your cat’s name.
A fuzzy felt bone
Not only can you personalize it with your pup’s name, but you can also jazz it up with a paw print or a heart.
A personalized wooden cat silhouette
You can even switch up the color to match your (or your cat’s) personality.
Silver and gold dog ornaments
You can choose from five styles: Labrador, poodle, Chihuahua, golden retriever and bone. And if you want to splurge a little, you can get them monogrammed for a personal touch.
The most adorable felt Christmas kittens
These little cuties come in a variety of styles. And no matter which one you choose, they look so sweet in those Santa hats.
A handcrafted wooden ornament for dog- and cat-lovers
Seeing a cat and a dog getting along in perfect harmony makes this rustic decoration so much sweeter.
A personalized paw ornament
That tiny heart adds the cutest touch to this customizable ornament. And you can even pick which bow you’d like!
A Polaroid-style picture frame
This is a great way to celebrate your favorite moment with your pet. And if the Polaroid look isn’t your style, you can get a classic square frame instead. Plus, you can get it engraved for a little extra cash.