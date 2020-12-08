The Best Christmas Ornaments For Dog And Cat People So cute 😍🎄

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Half the fun of Christmas is getting to customize your tree to match your personality. So, if you’re an obsessed pet parent, then of course you want your pet to have a place — or several places — on your tree. Whether you’re looking for something sweet and sentimental, or something specially personalized, here’s a list of the very best Christmas ornaments to show how much you love your cat or dog. A cute, customizable ornament for the whole family

Amazon

You can personalize it to include your kids, too!

A paw print keepsake

Amazon

This kit lets you mold your pet’s paw so you can hang his print for everyone to see. And it makes two ornaments for double the fun (or a gift for doting pet grandparents)!

A hand-painted portrait of your BFF

Etsy

These glass ornaments are a beautiful way to celebrate your pet.

A custom dog silhouette

Etsy

There are 50 (!!!) different silhouettes to choose from, so there’s something out there for everyone.

A personalized wood ornament

Etsy

This painting of your pet will add a nice rustic feel to your tree.

A customizable cat silhouette

Etsy

You can get the cat sitting silently, or swatting at the sleigh. Plus, you can choose either light or dark wood.

A bone-shaped mold for your pup’s paw

Chewy

Just imagine your dog’s little print hanging from the tree.

A cute collection of dogs in Santa hats

Wayfair

This sculpted set is perfect for someone who loves all kinds of dogs. And the hand-painted pieces are so beautiful, it’s definitely worth the splurge.

A plaid picture frame

Chewy

Your photogenic friend will look so festive in this plaid frame. Plus, you can personalize the text just for her.

An ornament filled with actual treats

Chewy

This will definitely be your dog’s favorite thing on the tree.



A handmade ornament for cats of all kinds

Etsy

These ceramic ornaments can be styled like a bunch of different breeds, and there’s even a personalization option!

A plaid metal bone you can customize

Chewy

You can customize this with your favorite photo of your pup, and whatever text you want!

A ceramic ornament you can personalize for your dog

Etsy

You could get an ornament of just your pup’s face or even his whole body!

A wooden cat ornament

Etsy

There are 12 different designs to choose from, and you can personalize it with your cat’s name.

A fuzzy felt bone

Etsy

Not only can you personalize it with your pup’s name, but you can also jazz it up with a paw print or a heart.

A personalized wooden cat silhouette

Etsy

You can even switch up the color to match your (or your cat’s) personality.

Silver and gold dog ornaments

Mark & Graham

You can choose from five styles: Labrador, poodle, Chihuahua, golden retriever and bone. And if you want to splurge a little, you can get them monogrammed for a personal touch.

The most adorable felt Christmas kittens

Etsy

These little cuties come in a variety of styles. And no matter which one you choose, they look so sweet in those Santa hats.

A handcrafted wooden ornament for dog- and cat-lovers

Etsy

Seeing a cat and a dog getting along in perfect harmony makes this rustic decoration so much sweeter.

A personalized paw ornament

Etsy

That tiny heart adds the cutest touch to this customizable ornament. And you can even pick which bow you’d like!



A Polaroid-style picture frame

Mark & Graham