These Are The Cutest Dog Christmas Gifts You Can Give This Year

It’s officially the best time of the year, and that means it’s time to treat your friends, family and pets to gifts and goodies they’re going to love.

If you’re on the hunt for something that will make your dog do his happy dance, The Dodo found a bunch of festive and fun dog Christmas gifts that will definitely deliver.

From Christmas-themed plush toys and yummy treats to comfy coats and even comfier beds, your dog won’t know how to handle so much greatness.

With so many awesome gifts listed below, that pile of presents under the tree is about to double (or triple).