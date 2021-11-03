These Are The Cutest Dog Christmas Gifts You Can Give This Year
Your dog will be *very* jolly.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
It’s officially the best time of the year, and that means it’s time to treat your friends, family and pets to gifts and goodies they’re going to love.
If you’re on the hunt for something that will make your dog do his happy dance, The Dodo found a bunch of festive and fun dog Christmas gifts that will definitely deliver.
From Christmas-themed plush toys and yummy treats to comfy coats and even comfier beds, your dog won’t know how to handle so much greatness.
With so many awesome gifts listed below, that pile of presents under the tree is about to double (or triple).
Gifts Under $10
If your dog loves a good game of fetch, then you need to give him this ChuckIt! Ball Launcher for Christmas this year. It flings tennis balls like nobody’s business and saves your hands from dog slobber. Plus, it takes less energy to fling a ball using the ChuckIt! than it does throwing a ball with your arm — a win-win-win!
Baked with oatmeal and cinnamon, the Blue Buffalo Santa Snacks are the perfect holiday treat for your pup. They come in both crunchy and chewy textures, and each cookie is cut in a festive Christmastime shape, like gingerbread men, Christmas trees and stars. And the Santa Snacks are made with natural, healthy ingredients that taste delicious.
Now both you and your pup can “sip” on a gingerbread coffee and munch away on a gingerbread man this holiday season. This set of two gingerbread toys is from BARK’s Deck the Howls collection at Target, and pet parents say both plushies have become favorites all year round. “We purchased these for our almost 2-year-old pug, and he immediately wouldn’t put them down,” one Target shopper wrote. “He has not been able to destroy them, which is insane to me because he has a tendency of shredding things fairly quickly.”
This little bear from Boots & Barkley at Target contains everything dogs love about toys in one single plush. He squeaks, he crinkles, he stretches and he cuddles — the Bungee Bear is about to become your pup’s new best friend and snuggle buddy.
When you’re slicing into your Christmas pumpkin pie, you can gift your dog a similar treat. The pumpkin biscuits from Portland Pet Food Company are twice baked, giving them an extra-crunchy texture, and are free from many ingredients that could upset sensitive stomachs.
Banana, vanilla and lavender work together in these bedtime treats from Bocce’s Bakery to provide an all-natural calming solution for pups who may get a bit too excited around bedtime. “My dog is afraid of loud noises and thunder … Other 'calming treats' don't work. But if I give him two [or] three of these, he's READY for bed,” one pet parent wrote. “He actually LOVES these, and I love that the price is affordable and the ingredients are short.”
Gifts Under $20
They may look like gingerbread men, but these dog treats from Buddy Biscuits are actually made with delicious peanut butter that dogs love. If your dog finds these treats under the tree on Christmas, there will be an overwhelming amount of tail wagging going on. We tested these dog biscuits on our own dogs, and they loved them so much we gave it our Paw of Approval.
Available in black, blue, pink, red and green, these gingham-print canvas bone toys from Harry Barker are somehow perfectly seasonal yet also appropriate for every time of year. They’re made from sturdy canvas and Berber fleece fabric and filled with eco-fill. You can pick one up in either the small or large size.
Get your dog festive before company arrives on Christmas day with one of these holiday-themed bandanas from Remifa. Each pack comes with six bandanas that are each double sided, meaning you get 12 unique looks overall, and you know what that means — 12 days of your dog rocking Christmas looks.
Another great fetch toy is the Blaster from Nerf. It comes with three squeaker balls made to fit perfectly inside the air cannon, which blasts balls up to 35 feet away.
Available in sizes from extra-small up through 3XL, this sherpa vest from Frisco is brand new to Chewy and is about to become your dog’s new favorite accessory. This vest has a trendy corduroy pocket and a plastic zip at the neck that keeps it securely in place while out and about. And the faux-sherpa fabric is ultra-warm and ready for any outdoor adventure.
Gifts Under $50
This best-selling travel bag set from LUCKY TAIL will be your dog’s favorite Christmas gift of the year. It comes with everything he’ll need for a day of adventuring — collapsible food bowls, zip-close kibble pouches, a poop bag dispenser, pocket for treats and a spacious pack for all the toys. “This is such a handy bag. I’m obsessed,” one five-star Amazon reviewer wrote. “Has more features than I took the time to read about, but they’re all so clever and handy.”
This Harry Barker 4-quart red beach pail that reads “Good Dog” across the front is filled to the brim with dog-approved goodies, like an angel/devil dog toy, a plaid flannel bone plush and a pinecone rubber chew toy that’s suited for aggressive chewers. And the pail makes for an excellent storage bin.
Available in pink, red and green and in sizes ranging from extra-small up through 3XL, this insulated parka from Frisco Portland is an awesome dog Christmas gift for any pup who hates the cold. “OMG the lining is soooo soft,” one Chewy shopper wrote. “Wrapped it around my arm for a [minute] and it warmed up quite well, so this is a winter not fall coat … It covers his back well and the openings for his legs let me get it on and off him easily.”
Gifts Under $150
Looking to really treat your pup to something spectacular? This fluffy envelope bed from Harry Barker is basically the designer version of a standard dog bed. It’s stuffed with eco-fill made from recycled bottles, and the soft cover is dyed with earth-friendly, hypoallergenic materials. It’s meant to feel like laying on an oversized pillow, and it’s so comfy that you may end up curling up next to your dog for a long winter’s nap.