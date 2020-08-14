Fancy Water Fountains To Spoil Your Cat Or Dog
And they'll look great in your home 👏
Ever notice that your cat or dog seems to ignore their water bowl — especially if there’s a faucet nearby? It could actually be because they hate icky, stagnant water.
It's true — many pets can't stand how water left in a bowl can get stale and warm, which is a big reason why some of them opt for that fresh — to them, at least — toilet bowl water.
In order to keep your pet’s water cool and fresh, consider investing in a water fountain. These keep the water flowing constantly, which helps to oxygenate it — AKA keep it cool and tasty for your pet’s optimal hydration. And as a bonus, it may even help to stop some of their strange drinking habits.
Catit Flower Pet Fountain
Why You’ll Love It: First of all, this is super cute to look at. Not only will it be easy to spot for your pet, but it has three different flow settings to help entice your pet to drink from it. Another positive? Since there’s no bowl for the water to pool in, it helps to keep out any hair, dirt or debris that would otherwise get in.
Pioneer Pet Raindrop Stainless Steel Pet Drinking Fountain
Why You’ll Love It: This stainless steel fountain is dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning a breeze. It also comes with a replaceable charcoal filter to keep your pet’s water extra clean and healthy.
Cat Mate Shell Dog & Cat Fountain
Why You’ll Love It: The water in this fountain goes through three different stages of filtration, leaving your cat (or small dog) with clean and healthy water every time. It also features multi-height drinking stations and stays quiet — so the only sound you’ll hear is your pet lapping up fresh water all day.
PetSafe Drinkwell Seascape Dog Pet Fountain
Why You’ll Love It: Here’s a fountain that’s not only quiet and full of fresh, clean water — but it looks cool, too! An easy addition to any modern decor, the submerged filtration system helps to prevent the growth of bacteria, and it has a foam filter that catches hair and dirt.
PetSafe Drinkwell Blue Pagoda Fountain
Why You’ll Love It: This design can seamlessly blend into your home — and it has upper and lower dishes for two drinking options. Plus it’s blue, and there’s nothing like a pop of color to spruce up a room.