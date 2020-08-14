Fancy Water Fountains To Spoil Your Cat Or Dog

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Ever notice that your cat or dog seems to ignore their water bowl — especially if there’s a faucet nearby? It could actually be because they hate icky, stagnant water.

It’s true — many pets can’t stand how water left in a bowl can get stale and warm, which is a big reason why some of them opt for that fresh — to them, at least — toilet bowl water [link to “is it bad if my dog/cat drinks from the toilet bowl?].

In order to keep your pet’s water cool and fresh, consider investing in a water fountain. These keep the water flowing constantly, which helps to oxygenate it — AKA keep it cool and tasty for your pet’s optimal hydration. And as a bonus, it may even help to stop some of their strange drinking habits.

Catit Flower Pet Fountain