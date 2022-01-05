There’s A Recall On Pure Being Dog And Cat Advent Calendars From ALDI

If you bought a Pure Being Dog or Cat Advent Calendar from ALDI, you’ll want to throw it away since they’re being recalled due to a potential choking hazard.

Here’s everything you need to know.

The Pure Being Dog and Cat Advent Calendars being recalled



These are the calendars that have been recalled:

Pure Being Cat Advent Calendar 5.15-ounce box — UPC Code 4099100267754 (all Best If Used By dates)

Pure Being Dog Advent Calendar 5.15-ounce box — UPC Code 4099100267747 (all Best If Used By dates)

No other ALDI products are affected by the recall.

Why are the Advent calendars being recalled?



ALDI is voluntarily recalling the Advent calendars in cooperation with Pet Brands Products, LLC, as a precautionary measure after receiving customer complaints about a potential choking hazard.

Signs of choking in dogs and cats



Signs of choking in dogs and cats include:

Coughing

Retching or gagging

Drooling

Pawing at the mouth

Whining

Difficulty breathing

Discolored gums

Appearing frantic

If you notice any of these symptoms, take your pet to the vet right away.

What to do next



If you bought one of these Advent calendars, you should throw it out or return it to your local store for a full refund. If you have any other questions, you can contact Pet Brands Products’ customer service at (866) 396-3647.