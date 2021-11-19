The Best Dog Car Seat Covers On Amazon
Pet parents love to bring their pups with them on road trips or quick car rides around town. But the fur, dirt and scratches your dog leaves behind can be an eyesore and a pain in the neck to clean.
Luckily, there’s a simple fix to this problem: dog car seat covers.
Waterproof, scratchproof and easy-to-clean covers can protect your car seats from dog-caused wear and tear, and there are more than a few pet-parent-approved options available on Amazon.
The Dodo found the absolute best dog car seat covers on Amazon that will give you peace of mind next time you and your dog go on an adventure.
The Active Pets back seat cover is a four-layered quilted bench-seat barrier that puts waterproof protection between your dog and your car seats. It’s designed to fit in any car or SUV’s back seat area and secures hammock-style with straps that attach to your car’s headrests. To make the seat accessible to your human friends, simply unloop the front seat security straps and pull the seat belt buckles through the designated holes.
This hammock-style dog car seat cover on Amazon from Vailge features a mesh panel between the two front seats so your dog can look out the front windshield and not feel left out while you drive him around. “This is a truly great product,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “My puppy has a lot of energy and likes to scratch, dig and chew at new things. Of course I try to discourage this behavior, but even so, the hammock has held through this behavior.”
If you like to have your copilot right next to you while you drive, this front seat cover from Active Pets has the same four-layered quilted material to keep your front seat fur- and dirt-free. And thanks to the multiple anchor points on the cover, it won’t slip and slide out of place while you drive.
Want access to the middle armrest in your back seat? This paneled dog car seat cover from YesYees features two zippers that make the armrest in the middle of your bench seat accessible. The cover is both non-slip and waterproof and is easy to install using the included headrest straps and side elastic straps.
Available in three different widths, the Kurgo hammock-style car seat cover is great for pups of all sizes. The smallest cover is wide enough to cover one-third of the bench seat in cars and SUVs, offering a safe barrier between the rest of the bench seat, the front seats and the car door. “Keeps the dogs contained and not falling off the seat every time we brake,” one pet parent wrote. “It was the only thing we could find that was made for dogs and humans together in the back seat.”
If you’re not in need of a full hammock-style setup and are merely looking for scratch and dirt protection, the bench-style Active Pets dog car seat cover on Amazon just covers the back seat without any added bells and whistles. It’s waterproof, comfortable, easy to clean and wraps around the bench seat with straps and anchors.