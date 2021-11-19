The Best Dog Car Seat Covers On Amazon

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Pet parents love to bring their pups with them on road trips or quick car rides around town. But the fur, dirt and scratches your dog leaves behind can be an eyesore and a pain in the neck to clean.

Luckily, there’s a simple fix to this problem: dog car seat covers.

Waterproof, scratchproof and easy-to-clean covers can protect your car seats from dog-caused wear and tear, and there are more than a few pet-parent-approved options available on Amazon.

The Dodo found the absolute best dog car seat covers on Amazon that will give you peace of mind next time you and your dog go on an adventure.