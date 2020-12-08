Dodo Pick: This Dog Seat Cover Will Actually Keep Your Car Clean

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

You and your dog love going for rides in the car together.

That is, until you get out of the car to find your dog made a huge mess.

It’s not her fault that her paws are dirty or that her fur sheds everywhere, but dealing with the aftermath of a drive with your pup can be frustrating.

So when The Dodo’s Anita Diamantopoulou tried out this dog seat cover with her bestie, Rosie, she immediately fell in love.

“I like how the car doesn't get dirty at all from Rosie,” Diamantopoulou said. “And I like how Rosie is very comfortable sitting [in] the back seat.”