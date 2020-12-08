Dodo Pick: This Dog Seat Cover Will Actually Keep Your Car Clean

“She [sits] like a queen" 👑🐶

By Sam Howell

Published on 12/8/2020

dog car seat covers
Anita Diamantopoulou

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

You and your dog love going for rides in the car together.

That is, until you get out of the car to find your dog made a huge mess.

It’s not her fault that her paws are dirty or that her fur sheds everywhere, but dealing with the aftermath of a drive with your pup can be frustrating.

So when The Dodo’s Anita Diamantopoulou tried out this dog seat cover with her bestie, Rosie, she immediately fell in love.

“I like how the car doesn't get dirty at all from Rosie,” Diamantopoulou said. “And I like how Rosie is very comfortable sitting [in] the back seat.”

dog car seat covers
Diamantopoulou’s dog, Rosie, is riding around in her dog seat cover. | Anita Diamantopoulou

Why The Dodo loves this seat cover

Diamantopoulou can’t get enough of the fact that the dog seat cover keeps her car nice and tidy no matter what kind of mess her dog might make.

“The material is waterproof and even if Rosie gets carsick and [has] accidents, it prevents it from going underneath,” Diamantopoulou explained. “Since it covers the whole back area it also protects it from getting any fur stuck on the seats.”

dog car seat covers
The cover will protect the back seat from any slobber from Rosie’s tongue. | Anita Diamantopoulou

Plus, the seat cover was designed with Rosie’s safety in mind, which is super important.

“It comes with a dog belt that we always use on her harness,” Diamantopoulou said.

What does your dog think?

According to Diamantopoulou, Rosie is just as obsessed with the seat cover as her mom is. In fact, she even feels like royalty when she’s riding around in it.

“She [sits] like a queen,” Diamantopoulou said. “Rosie feels comfortable sitting on this cover, [and] she loves to come up front between our seats and sit in the middle.”

dog car seat covers
Rosie is lounging like royalty on car rides with her mom. | Anita Diamantopoulou

Any downsides?

For Diamantopoulou personally, she doesn’t see any downsides at all.

“I don’t have a least favorite thing [about it],” she said.

But while Rosie loves making herself comfortable in the seat cover, her mobility is a bit more limited than it was without it.

“I'm sure she doesn't like that she can't really reach out because of it,” Diamantopoulou said. “But it's safer this way.”

So it turns out even the one negative aspect is actually a positive, too!

Buy it from Amazon for $33.99

