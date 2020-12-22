Does My Dog Need A Car Seat?

Safety first! 🚘

By Sam Howell

Published on 12/22/2020

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Your dog is obsessed with riding in the car because he loves looking out the window and seeing everything passing by.

But you’re obsessed with keeping your dog safe in the car.

Turns out, there are actually dog car seats you can get that will keep your pup both happy and safe.

But how do you know if a car seat is right for your BFF?

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Bernadine Cruz, a veterinarian with Laguna Hills Animal Hospital in California, who said booster seats are a wonderful option for small dogs.

“They allow [dogs] to look out windows, reduce chances of motion sickness and allow them to lay down in comfort,” Dr. Cruz told The Dodo.

According to Dr. Cruz, you need to make sure you get a booster that attaches to your car’s seat belt for extra stability.

And while these are best for smaller breeds, there are also a couple options that are good fits for bigger pups, too.

The Dodo rounded up some of the best dog car seats that include seat belt loops and harness tethers.

Happy Ride Deluxe Booster Seat
Happy Ride Deluxe Booster Seat
$26
$30
This seat will keep your small pup secure, while lifting him up so he can still get a great view out the window.
Bucket Booster Dog Car Seat
Bucket Booster Dog Car Seat
$87
$142
This bucket seat is lower in the front so it's easier for your pup to get in and out.
PET GEAR Large Car Booster, Black - Chewy.com
PET GEAR Large Car Booster, Black - Chewy.com
$54
$74
This booster attaches to your car's seat belt to keep your dog in place. Plus, a tether for his harness.
A4 Pet Lookout Booster Car
A4 Pet Lookout Booster Car
$100
Most dog booster seats are best-suited for smaller dogs, but this one can actually fit bigger pups.
Petsfit Two-Dog Car Booster Seat
Petsfit Two-Dog Car Booster Seat
$100
This booster takes up two seats in your car, and includes two safety tethers, so it's great for a multi-pup home.
Sheard Travel Dog Bed
Sheard Travel Dog Bed
$33
This one looks just like a comfy bed for your dog, while still having the safety requirements you need in a good car seat.
Happy Ride Quilted Booster Seat
Happy Ride Quilted Booster Seat
$42
$70
The quilted pattern adds a cute touch to this booster. And between the straps that wrap around the seat of the car, and the harness tether, your dog will be super safe.
Dog Seat Cover Car Hammock
Dog Seat Cover Car Hammock
$28
$34
This is less of a booster seat and more of a hammock, but it takes up the entire back seat so it's great for bigger breeds.