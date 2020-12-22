Does My Dog Need A Car Seat?

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Your dog is obsessed with riding in the car because he loves looking out the window and seeing everything passing by.

But you’re obsessed with keeping your dog safe in the car.

Turns out, there are actually dog car seats you can get that will keep your pup both happy and safe.

But how do you know if a car seat is right for your BFF?

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Bernadine Cruz, a veterinarian with Laguna Hills Animal Hospital in California, who said booster seats are a wonderful option for small dogs.

“They allow [dogs] to look out windows, reduce chances of motion sickness and allow them to lay down in comfort,” Dr. Cruz told The Dodo.

According to Dr. Cruz, you need to make sure you get a booster that attaches to your car’s seat belt for extra stability.

And while these are best for smaller breeds, there are also a couple options that are good fits for bigger pups, too.

The Dodo rounded up some of the best dog car seats that include seat belt loops and harness tethers.