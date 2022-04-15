7 Best Dog Accessories For The Car
Before traveling with your pup in the car, you need to make sure he has everything he needs while you’re on the road.
Luckily, there are plenty of travel accessories to help keep your dog as comfortable as possible in your car.
The Dodo rounded up some of the best dog car accessories on the market to make sure your pup’s safe and happy during your trip.
Best dog car accessories
From car seats to travel water bottles, here are the best car products for traveling with your dog.
This high-end car seat is definitely a splurge, but it’s gorgeous, super high quality and multifunctional. It comes with straps that attach to your backseat the same way a human car seat would. You could also lay it flat like a travel bed, or clip one side down so your pup can see out the window. But if you opt for either of those less secure options, you can still keep your pup safe with the included seat belt clip that connects right to his harness.
When you’re on the road with your pup, you’ll need to make sure you have plenty of food and water for him in the car. This travel set has everything you need to make this happen: two food carriers, two collapsible bowls, a scoop and a placemat. And it all fits in the included travel bag, making it super easy to bring along when you’re on the go.
Speaking of water, this dog water bottle is a great tool for keeping your dog hydrated while you’re traveling anywhere, including in the car. And it has over 19,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, so it’s nice to know that pet parents can’t stop raving about it.
If your dog loves to scramble out of the backseat and into the passenger seat — or even your lap — this barrier is for you. It’s specifically designed to fill the space between your two front seats so your dog can’t wiggle through (since that can be super dangerous for him and you).
This isn’t just your run-of-the-mill air freshener. This air purifying bag is nontoxic and fragrance free, and uses 100 percent bamboo charcoal to absorb all those dog odors instead of trying to mask them. And a 7-ounce bag is small enough to stash in your car to make sure it doesn’t reek of your pup.
This hammock will keep your backseat nice and clean while keeping your dog comfy and cozy. It’s also durable enough to hold up against pups who like to dig, so you won’t have to worry about your car’s upholstery. We even tested the product with our own dogs, and loved it so much that it earned our official Paw of Approval. “We've been to the beach multiple times, allowing for sand and water to enter the car,” said pet parent Nolan Phiouphilavanh. “This Orvis dog hammock definitely kept the leather dry and kept the seats from taking any sand.”
Whenever your pup is about to hop in your car — whether that’s right when you leave home or during a pit stop along the way — you want to make sure he doesn’t track in any mud or dirt when he does. That’s why these wipes are so useful. You can also use them on your pup’s skin, coat, ears and face.
Now that you know what dog car accessories you need, you know how to make your pup as comfortable as possible on the road.
