11 Things Your Dog Needs When Camping
Get ready for the best time ever 🏕️
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Heading out for a camping trip with your pup?
Whether you’re going for one night or a whole week, you’ll need some reliable camping gear to make sure your adventure is packed with nothing but good times.That’s why The Dodo rounded up this list of some of the best dog camping supplies available — so you and your best friend can focus on hitting the trails, kayaking the rivers and having the time of your lives together.
What’s cuter than a dog in a backpack? This brightly colored pack is adorable and practical, so your dog can take all of his own gear with him! It can fit all the necessities — like extra food and a collapsible water bowl — and your pup will love being your little mini-me.
It’s best to be prepared for emergencies, and this medical kit does just that. It’s packed with first aid items to help out your pup if he gets injured during your trip.
This adjustable LED necklace will allow you to see your pup when it gets dark out.
This durable (and collapsible) dog bowl is perfect for ensuring your pup stays fueled up during your adventures. It’s also lightweight, so it's perfect for storing in your dog’s pack.
Keep your dog’s paws happy and healthy with this paw wax. Slather it on before exploring to make sure your dog’s paws are protected.
Camping by a lake? If you’re planning on going swimming with your pup on your trip, you’ll need a life jacket. This one has a safety handle and reflective straps and is bright enough for you to always know where your dog is.
This three-mode safety light attaches right to your dog’s collar or harness, ensuring that you’ll always be able to spot him — even when the sun goes down.
This cozy sleeping bag will have your tired pup curling up for a well-earned rest.
This harness is super hiking-friendly, and comes with reflective trim as well as a spot to attach a light! It also has two leash ports to help you keep your pup on the trail.
This hands-free leash is perfect for giving you the freedom to explore without worrying about holding your dog’s leash.
This tent might look expensive, but it’s not just for your dog! You can also fit yourself inside (plus two other people if you get the largest size). It also has a vestibule, which is a removable attachment, so your dog can sleep in her own space if you don’t want her right on top of you. Plus, this tent is awesome for all four seasons, since it’s lightweight enough for summer and can keep the snow out in winter.