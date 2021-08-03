5 Camping-Friendly Crates That Can Go Anywhere With You

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Are you planning your next big camping trip for you and your dog?

Since you’re already figuring out all the gear you’ll need to make your adventure awesome, you might be thinking about getting your dog her very own camping crate.

Why do you need a camping crate for your dog?

If you’re the type of person who wants to share your tent with your dog, you’ll probably want another way to contain your dog while you’re both hanging around the campsite.

And that’s where camping crates come in. They’re designed just for your four-legged bestie to stay safe while still getting to be in on the action.

Below are some of the best camping crates for your dog. And the best part is they’re all soft and easy to store — which is super convenient for when you have so much gear already shoved in the car.