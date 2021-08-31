How Do I Find A Calming Product For My Dog?

Did you know that dogs can get anxiety just like people?

A lot of things can cause anxiety in dogs, such as thunderstorms, travel, vet visits and fireworks. And while it can be sad to see your dog so stressed out, there are tons of dog calming products you can buy to help him. But how can you find the best one for your dog?

The Dodo spoke to Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian from Safe Hounds Pet Insurance, and Dr. Linda Simon, a veterinary surgeon and veterinarian with Just Answer, to get some expert advice on how to find the best calming products for your dog.

Symptoms of anxiety in dogs



How can you tell if your dog has anxiety? Some signs of anxiety in dogs include:

Licking his lips

Yawning

Lethargy or hyperactivity

Tucking his tail

Flattening his ears

Trying to escape or hide

Aggression

Will dog calming products cure your dog’s anxiety?



Dog calming products probably won’t cure your dog’s anxiety, but they can help to manage the symptoms.

“There is unlikely to be a single product that will ‘cure’ your dog’s behavioral issue,” Dr. Simon told The Dodo. “Rather, these products should be viewed as tools you use alongside other methods when it comes to treating disorders, such as phobias and anxieties.”

The best way to help your dog’s anxiety is to get to the bottom of what’s causing it, which you can try to do with the help of your vet. Calming products should be used along with other therapies recommended by your vet.

“Behavioral disorders are notoriously difficult to address and resolve, and it is usually an ongoing process,” Dr. Simon said. “Work with your vet and a canine behaviorist to ensure you give your dog the best chance.”

Along with using calming products, you can also help manage symptoms by making sure your dog has an outlet for his stress, such as exercise.

“Dogs with anxiety need to make sure that their exercise needs are being met daily,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo. “Dogs who are bored or have too much energy develop anxiety and stress more often than pets who meet their daily exercise needs. I recommend exercising your dog for a minimum of one hour [per day] to help prevent anxiety. Exercise options can include walks, running, fetching a ball, swimming or chasing a lure.”

Benefits of calming products for dogs



Dog calming products can be super helpful to ease both your and your dog’s anxiety. They can be used on a daily basis if your dog has general anxiety or separation anxiety, or for specific situations, such as trips to the vet, thunderstorms or car rides.

“Calming products for dogs help reduce stress and anxiety while creating environmental enrichment to prevent boredom,” Dr. Burch said.

Types of dog calming products



There are tons of different types of dog calming products. The type of product that you decide on for your dog will depend on your dog’s individual needs and your vet’s recommendation.

Calming products for dogs include:

Oral supplements and chews

Compression jackets

Pheromones (diffusers, collars)

Prescription medications

Interactive toys

Dog food with calming supplements

How to find the best calming products



If your dog has anxiety, talk to your vet to find out what they recommend for your pup.

“Discuss with [your vet] which calming products they would advise for your dog, as each individual will have different needs,” Dr. Simon said.

You should also do some research on the products you’re getting for your dog to make sure they actually work and are safe for him.

“When choosing a calming product for your dog, I recommend looking for products developed by a veterinarian or verified by a veterinarian,” Dr. Burch said.

To help you find the best dog calming products, The Dodo rounded up some of our picks and veterinarian recommendations — so you and your dog can both relax.