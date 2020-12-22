Pet Bunk Beds Are Totally Real And They're Amazing

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Everyone’s heard of bunk beds for human children — but have you heard of bunk beds for pets?

There are actually several options on the market and they’re some of the cutest and most wonderfully ridiculous pet beds out there.

Since they’re only made in certain sizes — and there’s definitely a weight limit for those top bunks — these work best for smaller pets.

(Don’t worry! There are still beds out there for your giant bulldog or pittie.)

But if you’ve got a couple little guys running around, and you want them snoozing like human siblings, well, you have some options.

Especially if you’re willing to splurge.