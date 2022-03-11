If your dog has a crooked smile, you may have wondered if she could get braces to help fix it (similar to how you had them for all of high school).

Turns out, dog braces are totally a thing — and they’ve been around for much longer than you might realize.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Corinne Wigfall, a veterinarian working with SpiritDog Training, and Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian at Paramount Pet Health, for some insight on dogs and braces.

Do dog braces exist, and are they safe?

Dog braces exist, and they are safe for dogs if they’re applied by a veterinary specialist in dentistry or orthodontics. “This is a veterinarian with extra training and qualifications in dental surgery,” Dr. Wigfall told The Dodo.

In fact, braces for dogs are nothing new — they’ve been around for quite some time. “Braces have been available for dogs for over 30 years in veterinary dentistry,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo.

What could dog braces treat?

Dog braces are used to treat overcrowding of the mouth (aka too many teeth squashed into a small area), dogs with overbites or dogs with teeth that are ill-positioned (which can cause issues such as a tooth in the wrong place digging into the hard palate, resulting in pain, bleeding and infection).

“Braces are also used to support the teeth after major surgery, such as the removal of a portion of jaw bone or a fractured jaw bone that needs stabilization to allow healing,” Dr. Wigfall said.

Kinds of teeth issues braces could treat include:

Overcrowding

When teeth are overcrowded or misaligned in a dog’s mouth, this can cause painful injury to the gums, tongue and palate. “Braces help move the teeth to the proper position and prevent trauma to the inside of the mouth,” Dr. Burch said.

Lance teeth

Lance teeth occur when the upper canine teeth point out of the mouth instead of downward. “Braces will help to reposition the canine teeth to point downward,” Dr. Burch said.

Overbites and crossbites

Overbite in dogs occurs when a dog’s lower jaw is shorter than the top jaw.

A crossbite occurs when a misalignment of teeth causes the upper teeth to fit inside the lower teeth.

“Only a single tooth may be affected or multiple teeth,” Dr. Burch said. Braces can help correct these bites.

Post-surgery issues

“Dogs who have undergone surgical removal of part of their jaw may need braces to help keep the remaining teeth from moving out of position,” Dr. Burch said.

How can I tell if my dog needs braces?

When your dog’s young, you may notice your puppy’s bleeding from the mouth or that her top and bottom jaw don’t line up perfectly.

“Your veterinarian will perform a thorough oral examination at your dog’s puppy vaccinations and will recommend referral for braces or a specialist dental appointment if needed,” Dr. Wigfall said. “Not all dogs need braces to treat malalignment of teeth — some issues can be fixed with ball therapy or removal of the teeth, which is why a specialist appointment is necessary to discuss the options that would suit your dog best.”

Ball therapy is an orthodontic treatment used to help align a puppy’s canines if they aren’t set up in the right area. Your specialist will play a game with your puppy while your dog’s holding a ball in her mouth to help apply the right pressure to guide her teeth into the correct spots.

Other symptoms you may notice at home include:

Dropping food

Acting head shy (i.e., pulling away when you go to pet her head)

Noticeable overbite

Changes in tooth position

When it comes to misalignment issues that your dog was born with, your veterinarian should catch that pretty early on.

“Most dogs will be diagnosed by your veterinarian between 4–6 months of age with having a malalignment or abnormality with the development of the teeth or jaw, which require orthodontic treatment,” Dr. Burch said.

How long do dogs wear braces for?

Dogs wear braces usually for a few weeks to months, so a much shorter time compared to their owners, who typically wear braces for years at a time!

But just like with human braces, dog braces aren’t a set-it-and-forget-it thing. “You will need to go back to the veterinarian regularly for checkups and adjustments,” Dr. Wigfall said.

You’ll also need to keep up with at-home care, which consists of daily brushing and avoiding hard chew toys that may cause damage to the expensive braces your dog has, Dr. Wigfall added.

So while your dog can definitely use braces to adjust that pretty smile, you’d need to check with your veterinarian before making an appointment with a specialist.