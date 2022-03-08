What Are Dog Booster Shots?

You might be wondering why your dog needs booster shots since he’s already been vaccinated.

Well, dog booster shots are important for keeping your dog protected from those diseases he’s been vaccinated against.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Jamie Whittenburg, a veterinarian at SeniorTailWaggers.com, to get the details about dog booster shots — including info on whether or not your pup actually needs them and the ideal dog booster shot schedule.

What are booster shots for dogs?

Dog booster shots help keep your pup vaccinated against serious diseases.

“A booster shot is the administration of an additional dose of vaccine after the primary vaccine or series,” Dr. Whittenburg told The Dodo.

Booster shots typically don’t need to be administered as frequently as a vaccine’s initial doses.

“All vaccines for dogs require boosters,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “For the core vaccines, the first booster is usually required one year after the initial series or dose. After this first booster, each vaccine has its own recommended schedule.”

Are booster shots for dogs necessary?

The initial doses of your dog’s vaccinations will keep him protected for a while, but over time that protection fades — that’s why booster shots are necessary.

“Booster doses of vaccines are required to stimulate the dog's immune system as the immunity from the initial series (or last booster) wanes,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “Without this stimulation, the immune system will not be able to recognize the disease-causing organisms when the dog is exposed to the disease and therefore will not protect the dog.”

How often do dogs need booster shots?

How often your dog might need a booster shot will vary based on which brand of vaccine he was given and how at-risk he is for the disease.

“Many vaccines have been shown to have a duration of immunity of three years,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “Others require a booster every six months or yearly. This will depend on the product your veterinarian is using (one- vs. three-year labeled vaccines) as well as your dog's risk level for these diseases.”

Figuring out how often your dog will need a booster shot is something your vet can help you with, since every dog has different needs.

“Dogs that are at higher risk of disease, such as those exposed to other dogs through boarding, grooming or dog daycare and dog parks, will require more frequent boosters,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “There are also different versions of many vaccines with varying proven lengths of immunity. It is important to discuss your dog's vaccine needs with your veterinarian.”

So that’s why you shouldn’t skip your dog’s booster shots, since he needs them to stay safe from disease.