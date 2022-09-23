Dog Blankets Made For Snuggling Up Together On The Couch

Who doesn’t love cuddling up on the couch at the end of a long day with your favorite blanket? If your dog loves snuggling just as much as you do, then you definitely need to invest in a cozy dog blanket that he can call his own.

If you’re on the hunt for the cuddliest dog blanket ever, or are simply looking to add to your growing collection, we found the best dog blankets for every type of snuggler, cuddler and blanket snuffler. From fuzzy faux fur and sherpa to lightweight plush and waterproof selections, you’ll find the perfect blanket for your couch, bed or crate.

Here are some of the best blankets for your pup.