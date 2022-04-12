7 Things To Do After Another Dog Bites Your Dog, According To An ER Vet

A common fear dog parents share is their pup getting into a fight with another dog and ending up with a dog bite wound.

And while you do everything you can to make sure your BFF will go his entire life without getting into it with another pup, it’s still best to be prepared for anything.

We spoke with Dr. Crimson Cuppernell, an emergency doctor at Veterinary Emergency Group in Clifton, New Jersey, who shared seven things you should do after another dog bites your dog.

Quotes have been edited for length and clarity.

1. Don’t stand between the dogs

“You don’t want to put yourself in the middle of them because you may get bit. Instead, try to pull your dog away from the situation if possible.

Remember, a dog in pain may bite you. If your dog is hurt, handle them with caution and be mindful of this.”

2. Exchange info with the owner

“If the owner of the other dog is present, ask them the vaccine status of their dog. You want to ensure that both dogs are up to date on their rabies vaccines. Exchange contact information so you are able to contact them after you get your dog to the vet.”

3. Take care of any wounds right away

“Hold pressure to any actively bleeding wounds. If you cannot immediately get to a veterinarian, wounds can be cleaned with warm water and soap. We do not recommend putting alcohol or peroxide on wounds as this can damage healthy tissue.”

4. Go to the vet to assess any injuries

“Your vet will do a thorough physical exam and start treating your pet with pain medication and administer antibiotics depending on the severity of the injuries.

Puncture wounds from teeth can be a lot deeper than they appear. Your veterinarian will ensure there are no wounds penetrating into the chest or abdominal cavity.

Small wounds on the outside may have pocketing underneath that requires the placement of a drain so bacteria doesn’t get trapped. This can lead to serious infection.

If you have a smaller dog and it was picked up and shaken by the other dog, we check for pulmonary contusions, aka lung bruising. We can see changes to the lungs occur within 24 to 48 hours. Radiographs or X-rays will be recommended if your pet is having labored or difficulty breathing.”

5. Keep activity to a minimum during recovery

“Depending on the extent of your dog's injuries, they likely will have sutures or even a drain placed. It is very important to keep them rested or activity restricted for the next couple weeks to ensure proper healing.”

6. Don’t let your dog lick any stitches

“The dreaded cone is super important to prevent your dog from licking the wounds or ripping out sutures. A wound will not heal if they are licking it!”

7. Stick to your vet’s medication instructions exactly

“Be sure to follow directions on pain medication and antibiotics that your vet prescribes to your dog. Set an alarm on your phone if you need help remembering when doses are due.

Make sure to schedule your follow-up visit with your primary vet to ensure normal wound healing and to remove any sutures or drains that were placed.”

While you hope it never, ever happens, at least you can be relieved now that you know what to do if another dog bites your dog, straight from an ER vet.