Here's Everything You Need To Throw A Dog Birthday Party
Because you know you want to 🐶🥳
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
When it’s your dog’s birthday, you want everything to be perfect (so your dog will have the best time, even if he’s not *totally* sure what’s going on).
To help you out, The Dodo made a list of all the party supplies you’ll need to throw the perfect dog birthday party (or adoption day party) ever. All of them are available online, so you can buy them stress-free and spend more time partying with your pup.
Turns out they make party invites just for dogs! Make sure all your dog’s friends get invited with these cute invitations. The back is designed with super cute multicolored confetti, and you can personalize it to add your dog’s party info.
These party hats come in a set of nine, so you’ll have plenty to go around for all your pup’s friends. The hats have an elastic band to help keep them on your dog’s head, and they come with bow ties to add a little extra sparkle.
You’ll get all the decorations you need with this set — a Happy Birthday banner, “Let’s Pawty” gold balloons and cutouts of a bunch of dogs in party hats — so you can decorate your whole house.
This cake is already cut into slices, so it’s perfect to share with all your pup’s friends! It also has dairy-free icing and sesame seed sprinkles.
Your pup and his friends will love playing this game. It’s an interactive puzzle game that helps your dog learn to get the treats hidden under the bones. (And a bonus for you: It will keep them occupied so you’re not dealing with lots of hyperactive dogs.)
Give out birthday cake biscuits to all your dog’s friends! These treats are all-natural and made with ingredients your dog will love, including peanut butter and vanilla.
Say thank you to your guests with a doggy gift bag. This one is customizable — you can add your own message to the front and change up the font and colors.