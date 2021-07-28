9 Awesome Birthday Hats Your Dog Needs For Her Big Day

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

One of the best parts of your dog’s birthday is dressing her up (for you, at least).

While it might not be your dog’s favorite part of her birthday (hers is probably the cake), you’ll still need a fun hat so you can at least take a picture — then she can take it off as soon as the picture’s done.

To help you get the perfect Instagram shot, The Dodo found nine awesome birthday hats for your dog.