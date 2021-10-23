10 Of The Best Dog Birthday Cards For The Dog Lovers In Your Life

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you know dog people, you know they usually love anything dog-themed. Shirts with dogs on them (and shirts for their dogs), dog dishes, dog artwork — the list goes on.

So for their birthday, you might want to tell them “happy birthday” with something dog-related, and the best way to do that is with a dog birthday card.

To help you celebrate the dog lovers in your life, The Dodo rounded up 10 of the best dog birthday cards that dog people will love.