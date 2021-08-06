These Are The Yummiest Dog Birthday Cakes You Can Buy

If this is your first time shopping for a dog birthday cake, you might be shocked that there are so many types of dog birthday cakes out there. Ready-made cakes, cake mixes, personalizable cakes — not to mention pupcakes.

With so many options, finding a cake for your dog’s birthday can be a struggle — and you want to get the best for your pup.

But some dogs can be picky, and some cakes might look cute but not taste that great for dogs.

To help you find the perfect cake for your dog’s birthday, The Dodo found seven of the cutest and yummiest dog birthday cakes, with great reviews from pet parents, so you can get your dog the best cake.

Cake and Ice Cream Dog Birthday Cake Kit
Cake and Ice Cream Dog Birthday Cake Kit
$26

This cake mix is all-natural and comes with a bone-shaped pan for easy baking. You’ll also get ice cream and candles with the cake for a complete birthday dessert.

The Lazy Dog Cookie Co. Bake-at-Home Birthday Cake Mix Vanilla with Confetti Frosting Dog Treats, 12 oz.
The Lazy Dog Cookie Co. Bake-at-Home Birthday Cake Mix Vanilla with Confetti Frosting Dog Treats, 12 oz.
$11

If you love funfetti cake, let your dog in on the fun with this cake that looks exactly like your favorite cake. The yummy cake mix is made with natural ingredients, like oats and vanilla, and it comes with a yogurt icing.

Lazy Dog Pup-PIE Happy Birthday for a Special Dog
Lazy Dog Pup-PIE Happy Birthday for a Special Dog
$11

This pup-pie comes with a “Happy Birthday” sign to let everyone know it’s your pup’s birthday. It’s already cut into slices to make serving your dog super simple, and it’s topped with dairy-free icing and sesame seed sprinkles.

THE LAZY DOG COOKIE CO. Birthday Cake Bites Dog Treats, 5-oz bag - Chewy.com
THE LAZY DOG COOKIE CO. Birthday Cake Bites Dog Treats, 5-oz bag - Chewy.com
$6

If you don’t want your dog to gobble his cake all at once, try these cake bites! They’re made with 100 percent natural honey, rolled oats and vanilla to make them extra sweet, and they have sprinkles to add to the fun.

Dog Face Cake
Dog Face Cake
$25

This cute cake looks like your pup’s face! You can customize it to match your dog’s coloring and add his name to the collar. It’s also made with yummy banana, peanut butter and yogurt.

Dog Cupcakes Mini-Size
Dog Cupcakes Mini-Size
$12

These mini birthday pupcakes come in three yummy flavors that your dog will love — peanut butter, carob fudge and gingersnap. They come in multiple colors and have a cute bone-shaped biscuit on top.

POOCH CAKE Banana Cake Mix & Frosting Dog Treat, 9-oz box
POOCH CAKE Banana Cake Mix & Frosting Dog Treat, 9-oz box
$9

This all-natural cake mix is banana flavored and can be baked or microwaved, so it’s super easy to make for your pup’s birthday. You can choose to make it into a cake or cupcakes — whatever your pup feels like.