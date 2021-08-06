These Are The Yummiest Dog Birthday Cakes You Can Buy
If this is your first time shopping for a dog birthday cake, you might be shocked that there are so many types of dog birthday cakes out there. Ready-made cakes, cake mixes, personalizable cakes — not to mention pupcakes.
With so many options, finding a cake for your dog’s birthday can be a struggle — and you want to get the best for your pup.
But some dogs can be picky, and some cakes might look cute but not taste that great for dogs.
To help you find the perfect cake for your dog’s birthday, The Dodo found seven of the cutest and yummiest dog birthday cakes, with great reviews from pet parents, so you can get your dog the best cake.
This cake mix is all-natural and comes with a bone-shaped pan for easy baking. You’ll also get ice cream and candles with the cake for a complete birthday dessert.
If you love funfetti cake, let your dog in on the fun with this cake that looks exactly like your favorite cake. The yummy cake mix is made with natural ingredients, like oats and vanilla, and it comes with a yogurt icing.
This pup-pie comes with a “Happy Birthday” sign to let everyone know it’s your pup’s birthday. It’s already cut into slices to make serving your dog super simple, and it’s topped with dairy-free icing and sesame seed sprinkles.
If you don’t want your dog to gobble his cake all at once, try these cake bites! They’re made with 100 percent natural honey, rolled oats and vanilla to make them extra sweet, and they have sprinkles to add to the fun.
This cute cake looks like your pup’s face! You can customize it to match your dog’s coloring and add his name to the collar. It’s also made with yummy banana, peanut butter and yogurt.
These mini birthday pupcakes come in three yummy flavors that your dog will love — peanut butter, carob fudge and gingersnap. They come in multiple colors and have a cute bone-shaped biscuit on top.
This all-natural cake mix is banana flavored and can be baked or microwaved, so it’s super easy to make for your pup’s birthday. You can choose to make it into a cake or cupcakes — whatever your pup feels like.