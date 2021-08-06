These Are The Yummiest Dog Birthday Cakes You Can Buy

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If this is your first time shopping for a dog birthday cake, you might be shocked that there are so many types of dog birthday cakes out there. Ready-made cakes, cake mixes, personalizable cakes — not to mention pupcakes.

With so many options, finding a cake for your dog’s birthday can be a struggle — and you want to get the best for your pup.

But some dogs can be picky, and some cakes might look cute but not taste that great for dogs.

To help you find the perfect cake for your dog’s birthday, The Dodo found seven of the cutest and yummiest dog birthday cakes, with great reviews from pet parents, so you can get your dog the best cake.

