Everything You Need To Know About Problem Behavior In Dogs

If you have a dog, that means you’ve dealt with at least a couple of dog behavior issues (even if he’s otherwise the goodest boy in the world).

And while it’s totally normal for dogs to have some quirks, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do what you can to help fix — or at least reduce — those behaviors.

Getting your dog’s behavior in check will result in a happier, healthier life — for both you and your pet!

What are the most common dog behavior problems?

There are tons of different dog behavior problems that can pop up. Here are some of the most common — and how to solve them:and some of the most common include:

Your dog suffers from separation anxiety

This means that your dog loves you *so much* that he totally freaks out when you leave the house. While it might feel cute to an extent, it’s totally unhealthy — and kind of sad — that your dog feels so stressed out when you’re not around.

Your dog doesn’t stop barking

While some barks are totally normal — like playtime or greeting a bestie — there are some other reasons why your dog might be barking uncontrollably.

Your dog won’t stop running away

While your dog running away is super frustrating, it’s also very dangerous for your pup. Not only should you figure out what’s going on, but it’s important that you train your dog in some commands — like “come” — so he returns to you if he does go a little too far.

Your dog is food aggressive

If your dog is food possessive, that means he’s capable of being food aggressive. You’ll want to figure out the best strategies to fix it before it becomes a problem.

Your dog keeps peeing everywhere

While this could be due to a medical issue — and you need to get that checked out — your dog peeing in random places could also stem from a variety of behavioral issues, like separation anxiety or boredom.

Your dog is aggressive

Dog’s can be aggressive for a variety of reasons — like territorial aggression, possessive aggression and even social aggression. It’s important to figure out what’s going on with your dog — and how to fix it.

Your dog is scared of everything

If your dog’s scared of everything — from other dogs to loud noises to people — there are ways you can help calm her down and build her confidence up.

Dog behavior training: When do you need a professional?

Believe it or not, experts agree that seeking out a professional to help you in dog behavior training should be done right when you adopt your new dog or puppy!

Rather than waiting for some undesirable behavior to pop up, seeking out the right training from the beginning will set you — and your dog — up for success (and help prevent those behaviors from popping up in the first place).