11 Dog Beds For Every Pup's Style

The perfect dog bed exists, but it’s unique to your specific pup.

Do you have a giant breed who needs extra space? An anxious dog who needs something more calming? An obsessive digger who needs a bed that can withstand all her scratching? There are dog beds out there that can address each of these issues.

And since there are so many different dog beds to choose from, it’s a good idea to figure out your own dog's specific needs and go from there.

How to find the right dog bed for your pup

There are tons of things to think about when shopping for the right dog bed for your needs.

Cover material

The cover will be what your dog’s physically touching.

One consideration to make when choosing the type of bed cover you want is whether your dog wants to be enveloped in warmth or if she runs hot. You’ll want to choose a cooler or warmer fabric based on her preference.

Also, most beds have removable, machine-washable covers (and some even have liners you can also wash), but it’s still a good idea to double-check that the bed you’re purchasing will be easy to clean.

Some of the most common cover fabrics include polyester, microfiber, canvas and microsuede.

Polyester is a synthetic fabric commonly used in dog beds. It’s strong and durable (so it’s good for diggers) and easy to clean (because stains don’t soak into the fabric, but instead rest on top so you can easily wipe them off). It also tends to trap heat, so it keeps your dog warm.

Microfiber, on the other hand, is inexpensive and easy to clean. It resists heat better than polyester does, so this choice is better if you’re trying to keep your dog a little cooler.

Typically made from cotton, canvas is durable and easy to clean. You’ll generally find canvas on outdoor dog beds and elevated dog beds, but keep in mind it isn’t the most comfortable material and won’t do a great job keeping your pup warm.

Microsuede’s a smooth fabric that’ll be comfortable in all seasons for your pup, but it isn’t the easiest to clean. If you have a messy dog, this probably isn’t the fabric for you.

Filling material

The filling in your dog’s bed is what supports your pup, and there are several different types. To help you figure out which filing you’ll want, you’ll need to consider your dog and her specific needs. For example, does she have achy joints that need extra support? Does she want to sink into the bed and be as cozy and cradled as possible?

Some of the most common fillings are:

Egg crate foam

Egg crate foam looks like, you guessed it, an egg crate. The ridges and dips work to relieve joint pain and offer support.

Because of the open cells (which are basically little pockets in the foam that allow for ventilation), it also can help keep your dog cooler.

Memory foam

Memory foam shapes and contours to your dog's body, also helping to relieve pressure. Since there are no open cells, it’s able to support decent weight, and it can run a bit hotter than egg crate foam does, so it’s perfect for keeping your pup warm.

Fiberfill stuffing

Hypoallergenic filling’s great for dogs who suffer from allergies. It’s also lightweight and easy to clean. It isn’t the most supportive, though, so it isn’t ideal for larger dogs.

Cooling gel foam

This is a foam that’s been infused with some type of cooling gel. It’s made specifically to help your dog sleep cooler.

Construction

You’ll also find a lot of different construction styles when searching for a dog bed.

Bolster vs. flat

You’ll find dog beds with bolsters or ones that are flat. Bolster beds come with high sides that are usually soft for your dog to rest her head on. These can be a great option if your dog likes to burrow and nestle into crevices. If she likes to sprawl out, you might want to consider a flat bed instead.

Elevated dog beds

Elevated, or raised, dog beds are higher off the ground (typically around 7 inches, but this can vary). Elevated dog beds are great if you want to keep your dog off of a drafty floor, or if you’re keeping the bed outside and want to make sure she’s away from the wet ground.

Elevated dog beds can also keep your dog cooler since there’s more air circulating underneath her.

Calming dog beds

Calming dog beds are made to mimic the warmth and security that a puppy feels when she’s snuggling up with her mom and siblings. To get this effect, calming dog beds are typically made of super soft material, like fleece or faux fur, and are meant to cradle your dog.

There are a ton of other various construction styles you might stumble upon in your search, like hooded dog beds for dogs who love to hide under covers.

Size

When it comes to the size of the bed, it’s important to take dimensions into consideration when choosing the best bed for your dog.

There are no standard specifications for small, medium or large sizes, so there are huge discrepancies from brand to brand. Instead, always check the dimensions of a bed before purchasing to make sure your dog will fit comfortably.

Cost

Always consider your personal budget when buying dog essentials, but also know that many dog beds are worth the investment, especially if you have a dog who needs something like joint support or if you’re buying a bed with an amazing warranty.

While dog beds over $150 might seem like a splurge, know that if you have a special situation, like a Great Dane who needs extra support so she doesn’t sink to the ground, it’s reasonable to shell out more money for the right kind of bed.

The best dog beds for every dog

While there are tons of dog beds out there, it can be a little overwhelming to narrow down exactly which one your dog needs.

To help you discover the right bed for your dog, we’ve rounded up some of the best dog beds for every style and personality.