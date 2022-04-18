11 Dog Beds For Every Pup's Style
From comfy to cooling and everything in between 💕
The perfect dog bed exists, but it’s unique to your specific pup.
Do you have a giant breed who needs extra space? An anxious dog who needs something more calming? An obsessive digger who needs a bed that can withstand all her scratching? There are dog beds out there that can address each of these issues.
And since there are so many different dog beds to choose from, it’s a good idea to figure out your own dog's specific needs and go from there.
- Best overall: Furhaven Pet Beds
- Most splurge-worthy dog bed: Orvis Memory Foam Heritage Dog Couch
- Most budget-friendly dog bed: Bedsure Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed
- Best for giant breeds: Big Barker 7" Pillow Top
- Most indestructible dog bed: Kuranda Dog Bed
- Best orthopedic dog bed: Brindle Dog Bed
- Best outdoor dog bed: Amazon Basics Cooling Elevated Pet Bed
- Best calming dog bed: Best Friends by Sheri Calming Donut Bed
- Best cooling dog bed: Layla Copper-Infused Pet Bed
- Best heated dog bed: K&H Pet Heated Thermo Snuggly Sleeper Dog Bed
- Best covered dog bed: Snoozer Pet Products Cozy Cave Covered Dog Bed
How to find the right dog bed for your pup
There are tons of things to think about when shopping for the right dog bed for your needs.
Cover material
The cover will be what your dog’s physically touching.
One consideration to make when choosing the type of bed cover you want is whether your dog wants to be enveloped in warmth or if she runs hot. You’ll want to choose a cooler or warmer fabric based on her preference.
Also, most beds have removable, machine-washable covers (and some even have liners you can also wash), but it’s still a good idea to double-check that the bed you’re purchasing will be easy to clean.
Some of the most common cover fabrics include polyester, microfiber, canvas and microsuede.
Polyester is a synthetic fabric commonly used in dog beds. It’s strong and durable (so it’s good for diggers) and easy to clean (because stains don’t soak into the fabric, but instead rest on top so you can easily wipe them off). It also tends to trap heat, so it keeps your dog warm.
Microfiber, on the other hand, is inexpensive and easy to clean. It resists heat better than polyester does, so this choice is better if you’re trying to keep your dog a little cooler.
Typically made from cotton, canvas is durable and easy to clean. You’ll generally find canvas on outdoor dog beds and elevated dog beds, but keep in mind it isn’t the most comfortable material and won’t do a great job keeping your pup warm.
Microsuede’s a smooth fabric that’ll be comfortable in all seasons for your pup, but it isn’t the easiest to clean. If you have a messy dog, this probably isn’t the fabric for you.
Filling material
The filling in your dog’s bed is what supports your pup, and there are several different types. To help you figure out which filing you’ll want, you’ll need to consider your dog and her specific needs. For example, does she have achy joints that need extra support? Does she want to sink into the bed and be as cozy and cradled as possible?
Some of the most common fillings are:
Egg crate foam
Egg crate foam looks like, you guessed it, an egg crate. The ridges and dips work to relieve joint pain and offer support.
Because of the open cells (which are basically little pockets in the foam that allow for ventilation), it also can help keep your dog cooler.
Memory foam
Memory foam shapes and contours to your dog's body, also helping to relieve pressure. Since there are no open cells, it’s able to support decent weight, and it can run a bit hotter than egg crate foam does, so it’s perfect for keeping your pup warm.
Fiberfill stuffing
Hypoallergenic filling’s great for dogs who suffer from allergies. It’s also lightweight and easy to clean. It isn’t the most supportive, though, so it isn’t ideal for larger dogs.
Cooling gel foam
This is a foam that’s been infused with some type of cooling gel. It’s made specifically to help your dog sleep cooler.
Construction
You’ll also find a lot of different construction styles when searching for a dog bed.
Bolster vs. flat
You’ll find dog beds with bolsters or ones that are flat. Bolster beds come with high sides that are usually soft for your dog to rest her head on. These can be a great option if your dog likes to burrow and nestle into crevices. If she likes to sprawl out, you might want to consider a flat bed instead.
Elevated dog beds
Elevated, or raised, dog beds are higher off the ground (typically around 7 inches, but this can vary). Elevated dog beds are great if you want to keep your dog off of a drafty floor, or if you’re keeping the bed outside and want to make sure she’s away from the wet ground.
Elevated dog beds can also keep your dog cooler since there’s more air circulating underneath her.
Calming dog beds
Calming dog beds are made to mimic the warmth and security that a puppy feels when she’s snuggling up with her mom and siblings. To get this effect, calming dog beds are typically made of super soft material, like fleece or faux fur, and are meant to cradle your dog.
There are a ton of other various construction styles you might stumble upon in your search, like hooded dog beds for dogs who love to hide under covers.
Size
When it comes to the size of the bed, it’s important to take dimensions into consideration when choosing the best bed for your dog.
There are no standard specifications for small, medium or large sizes, so there are huge discrepancies from brand to brand. Instead, always check the dimensions of a bed before purchasing to make sure your dog will fit comfortably.
Cost
Always consider your personal budget when buying dog essentials, but also know that many dog beds are worth the investment, especially if you have a dog who needs something like joint support or if you’re buying a bed with an amazing warranty.
While dog beds over $150 might seem like a splurge, know that if you have a special situation, like a Great Dane who needs extra support so she doesn’t sink to the ground, it’s reasonable to shell out more money for the right kind of bed.
The best dog beds for every dog
While there are tons of dog beds out there, it can be a little overwhelming to narrow down exactly which one your dog needs.
To help you discover the right bed for your dog, we’ve rounded up some of the best dog beds for every style and personality.
Size: Medium (30" x 20" x 6.25"), Large (36" x 27" x 6.5"), Jumbo (44" x 35" x 8"), Jumbo Plus (53" x 42" x 9.5")
Material: Polyester
Filling: Cooling gel foam, orthopedic foam, memory foam and pillow fiberfill
Special attributes: Removable cover is machine washable.
This bed’s the best overall because it’s so customizable. Not only can you choose from four different fillings (including an orthopedic option), but there are also tons of colors and sizes to choose from, so you can find the perfect bed for you and your dog’s needs. The medium and large sizes have 3 inches of foam, the jumbo has 4 inches, and the jumbo plus has 5 inches. Some reviewers noted that this can be easily destroyed, so it won’t be ideal for a heavy chewer or digger.
Size: Small (27" x 21 ¾"), Medium (34 ½" x 26 ½"), Large (41 ½" x 31 ½")
Material: Polyester
Filling: Memory foam
Special attributes: Cover is removable and machine washable. Cushion is removable.
This bed might be a little pricey, but it has the features to back it up. It’s built with furniture-grade fabric and 4 inches of Low-VOC CertiPUR-US®-certified foam (which is made without formaldehyde, phthalates or heavy metals). It’s also hypoallergenic, so pups who suffer from allergies can sleep in peace. There’s also a water-resistant liner just in case your pup has any accidents, and the removable cushion can fit into a crate or be used for traveling so you don’t have to lug around the big bed. Keep in mind, though, that it only accommodates dogs up to 90 pounds, so it won't work if you have a dog larger than that (unless she’s the type who loves fitting into small beds).
Size: Medium (30” x 20” x 3”), Large (36” x 27” x 3”), Extra Large (44” x 32” x 3”), Extra-Extra Large (54” x 44” x 4”)
Material: Oxford fabric
Filling: Egg crate foam
Special attributes: Cover is removable and machine washable.
This is a comfortable bed for an affordable price. It’s also reversible, with a soft fleece on one side for cooler months and an Oxford fabric on the other side that’s great for warmer months. And it’s made with 4 inches of foam to lie on. If your dog’s a nuzzler, there are no bolsters or high sides for her to burrow into — but she can definitely stretch out on it!
Size: Large (48” x 30” x 7”), Extra Large (52” x 36” 7”), Giant (60” x 48” x 7”)
Material: Microsuede
Filling: OrthoMedic foam
Special attributes: Cover is removable and machine washable.
This is made specifically for the largest dog breeds and can hold up to 300 pounds of pup. Since there’s 7 inches of cushion (the most of any of these beds), your dog won’t sink to the ground and can finally sleep comfortably. It comes at a steep price, but we think it’s totally worth it when it comes to making sure your big dog is comfortable (plus, it comes with a 10-year warranty).
Size: Mini (25” x 18”), Small (30” x 20”), Medium (35” x 23”), Large (40” x 25”), Extra Large (44” x 27”), Extra-Extra Large (50” x 36”)
Material: Stainless steel, PVC, canvas
Special attributes: Elevated
This is made with high-strength PVC to stand up against even the heaviest of chewers. It holds dogs up to 100 pounds, but if you need one for a larger pup, you can get an Aluminum Dog Bed from their website that holds up to 250 pounds.
Size: Small (26” x 16”), Medium (34” x 22”), Large (46” x 28”)
Material: Velour
Filling: Memory foam
Special attributes: Waterproof. Removable, machine-washable cover.
The velour cover resists dirt and pet hair, and there’s a waterproof encasement underneath that protects the bed against any accidents. The filling’s built to support your dog's joints since it’s made with 2 inches of comfort memory foam and 2 inches of high-density support foam.
Size: Extra Small (27.56” x 21” x 7.28”), Small (35.6” x 21.8” x 7.7”), Medium (43.4” x 25.8” x 7.7”), Large (51.3” x 31.5” x 7.6”), Extra Large (59.8” x 37” x 8.9”)
Material: Mesh fabric
Special attributes: Elevated
This will elevate your dog about 7 inches off the ground, so it’s perfect to keep outside so your dog is away from wet or dirty floors. It’s very easy to clean and can be wiped down with just tap water.
Size: Small (23” x 23”), Medium (30” x 30”), Large (36” x 36”), Extra Large (45” x 45”)
Material: Polyester
Filling: Polyester
Special attributes: The cover is machine washable for the medium, large and extra large sizes. The entire small size is machine washable.
This popular dog bed won our Paw of Approval because of how much our dogs love snuggling in it. The 7-inch-high sides are perfect for your dog to rest her head on or tuck herself into a nook. This is a bed your dog will sink into, so don’t expect the same type of support an orthopedic bed would offer.
Size: Small (19” x 26” x 5”), Medium (25” x 33” x 5”), Large (32” x 43” x 5”)
Material: Polyester
Filling: Copper-infused viscoelastic polyurethane
Special attributes: Cooling. Liquid proof. The insert is removable and machine washable.
This bed’s made with 5 inches of copper foam that works to carry heat away from your pup's body, giving her a much cooler sleep. It’s waterproof, so any accidents or spills are a breeze to clean up. It’s a bit more expensive than some of the other beds but comes with a one-year warranty and a 30-night trial with a 100 percent money back guarantee.
Size: Medium (26” x 20” x 5”), Large (31” x 24” x 5.5”)
Material: Polyester
Filling: Plush
Special attributes: Heated. Entire cover is washable.
This heating pad also provides the perfect amount of warmth, since it’ll heat up to about 102 degrees – which is the natural body temperature of dogs and cats. It’s also super safe and eco-friendly because it’s low wattage and drops in temperature when not in use. Plus, the heating pad can be removed in the warmer months so you can still get use out of the bed. It’s not very big, so it won’t work for large dogs. If you want to keep a bigger pup warm in the colder months, you can use a heating pad like this one along with her regular dog bed.
Size: Small (25” x 25” x 4”), Large (35” x 35” x 4”), Extra Large (45” x 45” x 4”)
Material: Poly/cotton and sherpa
Filling: Polyester
Special attributes: 8” hood. Machine-washable cover and liner.
If your dog loves being hidden underneath tons of blankets or pillows, she’ll love being able to burrow under the built-in blanket with a warm sherpa cover. It’s easy to clean and has 3 inches of orthopedic foam to soothe achy joints. It might be a little fuzzy when you first get it, so be prepared with the vacuum.
While there are so many different dog beds to choose from, getting the perfect one for your pup’s individual needs will ensure she has the most comfy sleep ever.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.