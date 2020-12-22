You Can Buy Face Masks That Let You Match Your Pet

OMG 😍

By Sam Howell

Published on 12/22/2020

dog bandanas matching face mask
Goodboy

This is peak pet parent, 2020 style.

If you love twinning with your dog or cat, there are now companies actually making MATCHING sets of face masks and pet bandanas.

What’s more amazingly over-the-top than walking your pup (or adventurous cat) in his cute little bandana, while you’re wearing a mask in the exact same style?

The Dodo rounded up some of the best matching sets, so you can take your socially-distanced walks to the next level.

Peach Set
$33
The peaches are so pretty!
Mask And Bandana Set With Matching Scrunchie
$17
If you and your pet want to be even MORE extra, this set includes a matching scrunchie too!
Starry Night Set
$33
Totally fitting, since your pet is such a star.
The Daily Walk Face Mask & Bandana Pack
$25
If busy patterns aren’t your thing, these sets keep it simple (and “essential AF”).
Match With Your Pet Matching Face Masks and Pet Bandanas
$17
The soft colors make those cute designs really pop!
Fern Set
$33
For a pet who loves to walk on the wild side.
Reversible Bandana With Matching Mask
$20
The bandanas are reversible, so you can switch up your style (just in case you don’t want to be too matchy-matchy).
Chevron Green Set
$33
You can't go wrong with a classic pattern.
Patterned Dog Bandana And Matching Mask Set
$16
These matching sets come in 16 different designs, for anyone who loves a little variety.