You Can Buy Face Masks That Let You Match Your Pet

This is peak pet parent, 2020 style.

If you love twinning with your dog or cat, there are now companies actually making MATCHING sets of face masks and pet bandanas.

What’s more amazingly over-the-top than walking your pup (or adventurous cat) in his cute little bandana, while you’re wearing a mask in the exact same style?

The Dodo rounded up some of the best matching sets, so you can take your socially-distanced walks to the next level.