You Can Buy Face Masks That Let You Match Your Pet
This is peak pet parent, 2020 style.
If you love twinning with your dog or cat, there are now companies actually making MATCHING sets of face masks and pet bandanas.
What’s more amazingly over-the-top than walking your pup (or adventurous cat) in his cute little bandana, while you’re wearing a mask in the exact same style?
The Dodo rounded up some of the best matching sets, so you can take your socially-distanced walks to the next level.
$33
The peaches are so pretty!
If you and your pet want to be even MORE extra, this set includes a matching scrunchie too!
Totally fitting, since your pet is such a star.
If busy patterns aren’t your thing, these sets keep it simple (and “essential AF”).
The soft colors make those cute designs really pop!
$33
For a pet who loves to walk on the wild side.
The bandanas are reversible, so you can switch up your style (just in case you don’t want to be too matchy-matchy).
You can't go wrong with a classic pattern.
These matching sets come in 16 different designs, for anyone who loves a little variety.