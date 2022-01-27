How To Treat Your Dog's Arthritis

It’s easy to feel bad for your dog when the vet diagnoses him with arthritis, but there are treatment methods to help ease his pain.

While you can’t actually treat dog arthritis, you can help manage your dog’s symptoms with a combination of therapies that can include medication, supplements, rehabilitation, a veterinary diet and lifestyle changes.

Your veterinarian will be able to recommend the best arthritis treatment for your dog, but it definitely helps to do your own research so you can have an informed discussion about your pup’s options.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Bernadine Cruz, a veterinarian with Laguna Hills Animal Hospital in California, who explained the dog arthritis treatments that’ll allow your pup to make the most of life.

Arthritis medicine for dogs

Arthritis medicine for dogs is often designed to relieve the pain and inflammation caused by the disease.

Before giving your pup arthritis medication, though, make sure you’re giving him the stuff that’s right for him by checking with your vet.

“My three mainstays are Rimadyl, Meloxicam and Galliprant,” Dr. Cruz told The Dodo. (These are prescription medications, so you need your vet to sign off before you can pick them up.)

Dr. Cruz also recommends pairing anti-inflammatory medicine with certain kinds of therapy, like injections that’ll delay cartilage degradation (aka chondro-protective injections), and rehabilitation, like cold laser therapy.

“Investigate multimodal therapies, such as cold laser therapy, stem cell therapy, chondro-protective injections such as Adequan, use of the services of a certified veterinary rehabilitation specialist,” Dr. Cruz said.

Weight loss for dogs with arthritis

Weight loss and management are crucial for dogs with arthritis, since being overweight (or even obese) can put even more strain on their joints.

That’s why Dr. Cruz includes weight loss in her treatment regimen, alongside medication and additional therapy. “I supplement these with weight-loss diets,” Dr. Cruz said.

Getting your pup’s weight down to a healthy range — and keeping it there — is important for providing him a good quality of life post-diagnosis.

If your pup is overweight, it almost creates this vicious cycle regarding arthritis: His heavy weight contributes to his arthritis, which keeps him from exercising due to the pain, which prevents him from losing weight because he can’t exercise, which contributes to his arthritis because he’s overweight.

How to help a dog with arthritis at home

Lifestyle modifications are also a great way to help your dog out at home if he’s struggling with arthritis.

That can include investing in things like:

What’s arthritis in dogs, anyway?

Arthritis is a degenerative disease that affects your dog’s joints, resulting in pain, inflammation and mobility issues.

“As with people, arthritis is often a slow, progressive disease,” Dr. Cruz said.

Arthritis in dogs has become more common as dogs’ lifespans have increased, since it’s seen most frequently in older dogs (although dogs of any age can develop arthritis).

“As dogs are living longer due to diet, genetics and improved veterinary care, they are demonstrating diseases that are more common with age,” Dr. Cruz said.

Arthritis can be caused by a few things, including:

Bacteria and infectious agents (aka septic arthritis)

Abnormal immune responses (aka immune-mediated arthritis)

Torn ligaments

Cancer

Wear and tear on the joints over time

Weight isn’t a direct cause of dog arthritis, but it can definitely make it worse.

“Overweight dogs are more prone to developing osteoarthritis (OA) sooner, and the signs are going to be more intense,” Dr. Cruz said.

Dog Arthritis Symptoms

The dog arthritis symptoms you need to treat can include:

Lameness

Stiffness

Limping

Rising slowly

Reluctance towards going on walks

Reluctance towards running, jumping or playing

Sensitivity (or even aggressiveness) when the affected area is touched

Weight gain (due to reluctance towards exercise)

Loss of muscle mass in affected limb

Since these symptoms can often indicate other ailments in addition to arthritis, it’s important to check in with your vet if you notice any of these signs.

“In the early stages of OA, before secondary degenerative changes have taken place, the diagnosis may be more difficult,” Dr. Cruz said. “Radiographs can be sent by a veterinarian to a board-certified veterinary radiologist for a second opinion.”

Identifying these signs is an important part of treating arthritis in dogs, since they’re what you’ll be treating instead of the disease itself.

So while it can be sad seeing your dog get diagnosed with arthritis, you have so many treatment options available to help him live a good, happy life.