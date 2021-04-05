Here's How Cold Weather Affects Your Dog's Arthritis

Just like for people who suffer from arthritis, the cold weather also makes your dog’s arthritis worse.

So how do you help make sure her joints are feeling OK during the colder months?

The Dodo spoke to Dr. Albert Ahn, veterinary advisor at Myos Pet, for some advice.

Why does the cold affect dog arthritis?

According to Dr. Ahn, cold weather can reduce a dog's ability to move around her joints — leading to a flare-up in symptoms associated with arthritis.

Some of these signs include:

Slowness when getting up from a sitting or lying position

Reluctance to walk up or down stairs

No motivation to play

Limping or hopping

How to help your dog if she’s suffering from arthritis

There are a few things you can do to help make sure your pup’s arthritis isn’t rearing its ugly head when the temperatures drop.

Maintain a healthy weight

Even though the colder weather can cause some dogs to gain weight due to lack of exercise, make sure you’re doing what you can to keep your pup’s weight under control in the colder months.

This means making sure your dog is still going on walks — even though they’re probably less frequent that usual. Additionally, talk with your vet to make sure your dog’s caloric intake reflects the decrease in activity.

Make sure she’s still exercising

Just because you can’t go on your usual long walks when there’s 2 feet of snow outside doesn’t mean all exercise should stop.

Get creative and make sure she’s still getting in some form of exercise indoors. This could be through fun games — like dog puzzles — or training sessions.

Try this interactive puzzle game from Amazon for $14.32

Get a joint supplement

“By providing your dog with joint supplements that contain chondroitin, glucosamine and MSM [methylsulfonylmethane], you can help to support joint health year-round, but especially during the tougher winter months when joints can become stiffer,” Dr. Ahn told The Dodo.

Like Nutramax Laboratories Cosequin with MSM from Amazon for $13.67+

“Additionally, by using a muscle health supplement with an ingredient such as Fortetropin, you can help your dog maintain and build stronger muscles, which in turn will help to support aging, creaky joints and potentially help your pup to walk with more ease during the colder winter months,” Dr. Ahn said.

