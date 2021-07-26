These Vests Will Calm Your Dog's Anxiety

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If your dog suffers from anxiety, you’re probably always looking for ways to help her feel calm and confident.

Whether it’s separation anxiety or she’s stressed out from traveling or visiting the vet, anxiety vests promise to wrap her up in a way that’ll help calm her anxiety and boost her mood.

So how do they work? Most vests apply gentle, constant pressure to alleviate anxiety, fear or overexcitement. Basically, they act like a big, warm bear hug that doesn’t end.

Check them out: