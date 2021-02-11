Do I Need To Get My Cat A Friend?

Ever wonder if your cat’s lonely?

Are you asking yourself whether your cat needs a friend?

Turns out, there’s no one way to look at this.

“All cats are different, so there's no good answer here,” Dr. Zay Satchu, cofounder and chief veterinary officer at Bond Vet in New York City, told The Dodo.

Generally speaking, if a cat grew up with another cat, she’s more likely to enjoy a friend’s company. But that doesn’t mean she needs one to be happy.

On the other hand, a cat who’s used to being alone might prefer to stay that way.

“It's less likely that an adult cat that is used to being the animal of the house would enjoy adding another furry family member,” Dr. Satchu said.

But that doesn’t mean adding a cat to a household with a cat who hasn’t had a friend before is impossible — it might just take a little extra work.

So basically, this is a question only you can answer! If you’re not sure if your cat gets along with other cats (say, if she was a rescue and you don’t know her background), you can try fostering, which is a great way to bring an animal into your home for a trial run without the commitment of adopting.

You’ll want to make sure you introduce them to each other correctly, and give them plenty of personal space at first so they don’t feel crowded or territorial.

If your cat seems to be enjoying the company, great! But if she really isn’t taking to the visitor, you can reach out to a vet or trainer to get some tips.

Of course, if that doesn’t work out, remember that some cats really are best being the only cat — and sometimes only animal in general — in a household. So don’t force a friendship.

Just accept her for exactly who she is — and give her all the loving.