Does My Cat Love Me?

Listen, humans are all about love — and not just from other humans.

People want to love all up on their pets, and they want to know their pets love them back.

As a cat owner, it can sometimes feel like a challenge to tell if your cat loves you — they’re not quite as obvious about it as dogs are, but they do show it.

Just in their own way.

To help you get that confirmation you’re looking for, The Dodo turned to Dr. Vanessa Spano, a veterinarian at Behavior Vets in New York City, to understand how cats show their love.

“Cats also have the capability of trusting and loving you,” Dr. Spano told The Dodo. “Similar to dogs, this may take some time ... depending on their individual fears, stress level and past experiences.”

According to Dr. Spano, the best way to tell whether your cat loves and is comfortable with you is through her body language.

So here are some of the most common signs of a cat who’s head-over-heels in love with you.