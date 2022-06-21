This Online Vet Service Offers 24/7 Expert Advice For Any Type Of Pet

Here at The Dodo, we’re completely obsessed with our pets and think about them, like, all the time.

So sometimes random questions about our BFFs’ health or behavior pop into our heads in the middle of the night when we can’t sleep (like, is there something you should do right now about your pet’s tick bite?).

And then there are those times when we’re constantly stressing about our pets’ health (like their achy joints), and we stay up until 3 a.m. wondering if there’s more we can do to help.

And after the animal hospitals and vet offices close for the day, it can be tempting to turn to the internet for answers — but that can be even more stressful.

That’s why we love using online vet services (aka televets) to get informed answers to all of our pet questions ASAP and be the best pet parents we can be.

We know how helpful these services are, so we created DodoVet, which lets you chat with a real animal expert anytime, anywhere and for any type of pet (not just cats and dogs).

What’s DodoVet?

DodoVet is our brand-new partnership with leaders in veterinary telemedicine to provide service and advice to pet parents 24/7. It’s live, on-demand support through video chat, call or text from our trusted veterinary health and behavior experts.

Nothing’s off-limits for our team of professionals — there’s no question too weird, gross or silly! And if you do need in-person care, they’ll direct you to the perfect place for your pet.

How does DodoVet work?

DodoVet is a subscription veterinary telemedicine service that’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and you don’t even need to set up an appointment. Just video chat, call or text whenever you need advice. You can set up appointments with your favorite veterinary pro who knows your pet and understands his issues.

Our first subscribers can get a special subscription rate of $19.99 per month (or $99.99 for six months) for around-the-clock support for all kinds of pets, not just cats and dogs — our DodoVet team also includes experts on hamsters, guinea pigs, lizards and more.

And you can chat with the same provider every time if you really like an expert you’ve talked to before.

Our DodoVet services are not meant to be a replacement for in-person emergency care, though, and if you need medication for your pet, you’ll still need to go into a clinic, where they can determine exactly what your BFF needs.

But our team of trained professionals can still talk you through a stressful situation and help you figure out if you need to get to an animal hospital.

What do DodoVet experts help with?

Our DodoVet team has a wide range of animal expertise, including:

Say goodbye to Dr. Google and have all your pet parent questions answered anytime, anywhere with DodoVet. Learn more here.