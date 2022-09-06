The Dodo's Pet Products Are Now At Walmart
We’re obsessed 💙
Exciting news, Dodo fans! We’ve just released our own line of pet products, sold exclusively at Walmart.
Whether you’re looking for gear, toys, feeding accessories, apparel or grooming supplies, we’ve got you covered. Check out all of our brand-new Dodo pet products.
Gear
The Dodo Dog Harness is a step-in style dog harness, which means it’s designed to reduce neck strain. The wide-band chest coverage will keep your dog nice and comfortable by dispersing pressure across a larger area. Plus, the lining is made out of a breathable mesh that feels soft against your pup’s body. This harness is also super easy to use — the snap buckles make the harness easy to get on and off, and the sturdy iron D-rings on the back work with any leash, so it’s perfect for pups who don’t like having their harnesses put on over their heads. And when it gets dirty from all those walks, just pop it in the washing machine (on cold) and air dry it afterwards. The Dodo Dog Harness is available in a small, medium and large size, and comes in two styles: striped and blue Dodo print.
The Dodo Cork Dog Collar is our take on a vegan, eco-friendly collar that’s also super cute. Not only is cork super lightweight, but it’s also a renewable resource that’s sturdy enough to create a leather-like material. It also has a convenient snap buckle that makes it really easy to get this collar on and off your pup. The Dodo Cork Dog Collar is available in a small, medium and large size, and comes in two styles: striped and red Dodo print.
The Dodo Bungee Dog Leash has a padded neoprene loop, so it’s comfortable to hold onto while you’re walking your pup. The bungee design stretches and recoils as your dog pulls, so it absorbs some of that shock and reduces strain for you both. The Dodo Bungee Leash has two different length options, thanks to the “heel” control handle, so you can quickly pull in your pup if he gets too excited by something he sees. The metal latch is made to attach securely to any D-ring.
Toys
The Dodo Crinkle Flattie is a stuffingless dog toy, making it a great option for pups who destroy their plushies in five seconds flat. The squeaker and crinkle texture will get your dog excited, while the heavy-duty ballistic twill material adds durability so your pup is free to play rough. The Dodo Crinkle Flatte is available in three different styles: red fox, hippo and sloth.
The Dodo Bird Treat Dispenser has everything you could possibly need in a dog toy. It has crinkle wings, rope legs and a plush head, and the bird’s belly is actually a treat-dispensing ball made out of thermoplastic rubber. So no matter what kind of fun you’re looking for, The Dodo Bird Treat Dispenser will take care of it.
The Dodo Eco-Friendly Dental Dog Chew Toy is sustainably made, thanks to its renewable bamboo-nylon blend. This dental toy was designed in an easy-to-grip shape that’ll let your pup chew away without it slipping away from him. The Dodo Eco-Friendly Dental Dog Chew Toy is also flavored to entice your pup, and comes in two flavor options: peanut butter and chicken.
The Dodo Telescoping Ball Launcher does all the work for you when you’re playing fetch with your pup. The ergonomic handle is comfortable to hold and expands during playtime to launch tennis balls up to 150 feet. And when you’re done, you can just retract the handle and store it pretty much anywhere. The Dodo Telescoping Ball Launcher also comes with two standard-size tennis balls for plenty of playing.
Feeding
The Dodo Bamboo Double Dinner Bowl is an eco-friendly feeding option made from natural fibers. It comes with a removable slow feeder puzzle bowl in case your pup has a tendency to eat fast, and the double bowl design means you can put food on one side and water on the other. Plus, the silicone bottom will keep these bowls from slipping and sliding if your dog is a bit of an energetic eater.
The Dodo Collapsible Dog Bowl is great for when you’re on the go. It folds completely flat and even has a carabiner clip so you can bring it with you wherever you need to go. This dog bowl is BPA-free, meaning it’s safe for your BFF to eat and drink from. It’s also dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning a breeze. The Dodo Collapsible Dog Bowl comes in three colors: blue, red and yellow.
Grooming
The Dodo No Rinse Bath Foam For Dogs is a water-free way to freshen up your pup. The formula is cruelty-free, is vegan and doesn’t contain any DEA, MEA, SLS or parabens. This foam’s Tropical Mango scent smells so good, and it’s also got papaya and coconut oil for a nice refresher between baths.
The Dodo Calming Spray For Dogs is designed to help calm your pup whenever he’s feeling anxious or stressed out, thanks to the lavender and chamomile. The vegan, cruelty-free formula doesn’t contain DEA, MEA, SLS or parabens.
The Dodo Itch Relieving Spray For Dogs is made with oatmeal and aloe vera to help your pup when he needs to scratch. The formula is fragrance-free for dogs with sensitive skin. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free, and it doesn’t have any DEA, MEA, SLS or parabens.
The Dodo Deodorizing Shampoo For Dogs is the perfect product for bath time. The tearless formula doesn’t use any harsh chemicals — instead it opts for natural ingredients like charcoal and baking soda to take away dirt and odor while still being gentle around your pup’s eyes. This shampoo’s Summer Citrus scent will have your dog smelling great after bath time. The formula’s also cruelty-free and vegan, and it contains no DEA, MEA, SLS or parabens.
The Dodo Tearless Hypoallergenic Shampoo For Dogs is a great option for pups with allergies or sensitive skin. The fragrance-free formula is made with natural ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E to give your dog a nice deep clean. (It also doesn’t have any harsh chemicals, so it’s safe to use around his eyes, and there aren’t harmful ingredients like DEA, MEA, SLS and parabens in the formula.) The Dodo Tearless Hypoallergenic Shampoo For Dogs is vegan and cruelty-free.
The Dodo Multipurpose Wipes For Dogs are great for on-the-go freshness. These vanilla-scented wipes can be used on your pup’s fur or paws — and you won’t have to worry about rinsing him off after. The formula is cruelty-free and vegan. And you can feel confident using these wipes knowing they’re made with no DEA, MEA, SLS or parabens.
The Dodo All-In-One Dog Grooming Kit bundles three different products within a cute and convenient travel bag. This kit includes a travel-sized bottle of The Dodo No Rinse Bath Foam, a pack of The Dodo Multipurpose Wipes For Dogs and a palm brush that slips over your hand so you can keep your pup’s coat looking flawless no matter where you are.
Apparel
The Dodo Dog Bandana is already designed in a triangle shape, so you won’t have to worry about folding it perfectly before you tie it around your pup’s neck. This bandana’s made from breathable, soft and stretchy fabric so your pup will be comfortable and stylish at the same time. And at 26 inches long, one size fits most dogs. The Dodo Dog Bandana comes in three styles: grey marled, Dodo print and striped.
The Dodo Dog T-Shirt is a pullover-style dog tee that’ll flaunt your pup’s unique personality. This shirt’s made from a cotton-polyester blend that’s soft, lightweight, breathable and stretchy so your BFF will be nice and comfy in it. It’s also machine washable — just make sure you’re using cold water and a gentle dry cycle. The Dodo Dog T-Shirt is available in small, medium and large sizes and comes in two different designs: “favorite family member” and “happy pet, happy life,” so there’s something for every mood.
The Dodo Dog Hoodie is a stylish and comfortable pullover for your pup. It’s 100 percent polyester fleece, so it’s soft and cozy, but there’s also a hole at the back of the neck so you can attach your dog’s leash to his collar while he’s wearing it. You can even wash it in the machine (with cold water) and use the gentle cycle to dry it. The Dodo Dog Hoodies come in small, medium and large sizes and are available in two colors: black and grey.
The Dodo Rainy Days Dog Raincoat is made with water-resistant material on the outside and a breathable mesh lining on the inside to keep your pup dry and warm on rainy days. The Velcro openings make it easy to put on and take off, and it’s machine washable for when it gets all muddy (just remember to wash it in cold water and let it air dry after). The Dodo Rainy Days Dog Raincoat is available in small, medium and large sizes.
So there you have it — our first-ever pet products exclusively at Walmart! And we’re so excited to share them with all you wonderful pet parents. So pick up what you need or collect them all.