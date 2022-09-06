The Dodo's Pet Products Are Now At Walmart

The Dodo Dog Harness is a step-in style dog harness, which means it’s designed to reduce neck strain. The wide-band chest coverage will keep your dog nice and comfortable by dispersing pressure across a larger area. Plus, the lining is made out of a breathable mesh that feels soft against your pup’s body. This harness is also super easy to use — the snap buckles make the harness easy to get on and off, and the sturdy iron D-rings on the back work with any leash, so it’s perfect for pups who don’t like having their harnesses put on over their heads. And when it gets dirty from all those walks, just pop it in the washing machine (on cold) and air dry it afterwards. The Dodo Dog Harness is available in a small, medium and large size, and comes in two styles: striped and blue Dodo print.