Cats have a total of eight nipples, with four on each side of their belly.

How many nipples do cats have?

The Dodo spoke to Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian at Paramount Pet Health , and Dr. Claudine Sievert, a veterinarian working with Stayyy , to find out more about male cat nipples.

Turns out, male cats (and all male mammals while we’re at it) have nipples, but they aren’t used in the same ways that female nipples are.

Have you always wondered if male cats have nipples? Or maybe you were rubbing your cat's belly and were surprised to feel tiny bumps — are those his nipples?

Growling Little Kitten Becomes Her Mom's Best Friend

Keep in mind, though, that while eight nipples are the standard, individual cats might have more or less nipples.

“The number can vary from one individual to the other, and interestingly enough, almost all cats have an even number of nipples,” Dr. Sievert told The Dodo. “Cats give birth to many babies all at once, so they have enough nipples to feed them.”

If you’re concerned about the number of nipples your cat has, you can always check with your veterinarian to make sure everything’s OK — but it’s most likely just a unique trait.

Why do male cats have nipples?

Male cats have nipples because they were born with them.

“During the first several days of gestation, both male and female embryos develop the same, and the development of nipples occurs in this growth period,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo. “Once the Y chromosome directs the embryo to develop testes and produce testosterone, the nipple is formed and present for the male cat's life.”

So while male cats do have nipples, they aren’t actually used for anything. While a female's nipples are used to feed her kittens, males just don’t have that ability.

“All mammals have nipples that develop before the sex is determined,” Dr. Sievert said. “Nipples on male cats are vestigial structures. Since the mammary glands aren't developed in male cats, they [generally] do not produce milk.”

What do male cat nipples look like?

“As cats reach maturity, male nipples will remain small and non-functioning,” Dr. Burch said. “Female nipples can become more prominent and enlarge the underlying mammary gland tissue. After giving birth, a female's nipples will supply milk for the kittens for six weeks.”

Since nipples on a male cat tend to be smaller than those found on a female, they’re usually harder to spot.

If your curiosity leads you to checking your male cat for his nipples, just look for some hard, tubular shapes around his belly.