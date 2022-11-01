Hamsters can make such great family pets. But there’s so much to think about when adopting your new BFF — from what foods will be best for your hamster to the kinds of cages and bedding he’ll actually like.

And here’s one more — do hamsters hibernate?

As it turns out, Siberian and dwarf hamsters in the wild survive cold winters by hibernating. They prepare for the long winter by eating a ton of food and bringing extra snacks and warm bedding into their dens. But what about domesticated hamsters?

For more insight on the reason why your hamster might hibernate, and what you can do if it happens to your pet, we spoke to Leah Feusse, a veterinary nurse with DodoVet.

Do hamsters hibernate?

In short, yes, your pet hamster can technically hibernate — but whether he actually does this or not depends on how cold you keep the temperature in your home.

“Pet hamsters will begin hibernating if the temperature of their habitat drops below 65 degrees Fahrenheit for more than 24 hours,” Feusse told The Dodo.

But in most cases, pet hamsters don’t hibernate, because they’re used to living in comfortable temperatures that don’t change much.

What to do if your pet hamster hibernates

Even though pet hamsters don’t typically hibernate, they still can. Here’s when your pet hamster might go into hibernation, according to Feusse:

The air conditioning or heat in your home malfunctions

A window was left open

His habitat was too close to an air vent

He escaped and ended up in a cold spot in your home.

The idea of your hamster hibernating sounds pretty cute, but it can actually be super dangerous for him.

“Pet hamsters can suffer from hypothermic shock, dehydration and/or starvation if they hibernate for more than 24 hours,” Feusse said. “If you find your hamster hibernating, you might think that it has passed away. When hibernating, a hamster lowers its temperature, respiratory and heart rates drastically.”

Check for signs of life

If you find your hamster unresponsive in his cage, you’ll want to check for signs of life ASAP (and try not to freak out!).

“Watch very closely for movement of their chest or abdomen for signs of breathing,” Feusse said. “When hibernating, a hamster can slow their breathing down to only one breath every two minutes, so be patient. You can also feel their ribcage, just above their elbows, for a heartbeat.”

A hibernating hamster will slow his heart rate from the normal 400 beats per minute to as low as five beats per minute. He might also feel cold to the touch, but his body won’t be stiff, it’ll be limp.

Slowly warm the room

If you find your hamster unresponsive in his house, and the ambient temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit in the room, you can try to slowly warm the room to no more than 75 degrees Fahrenheit.

“If your hamster is hibernating, they should slowly wake up when they are warm,” Feusse added. “Don’t try directly warming them with items like hairdryers, as they need to warm up gradually.”

One way to wake him up is to gently hold your hamster in the palm of your hand to let your body temperature slowly warm his body. When he does wake up, your hamster will be hungry and thirsty, so make sure you have fresh food and water ready for him!

Bring your hamster to the vet

If you find your hamster unresponsive, you can try the steps above first or just take him directly to the vet if that makes you feel more comfortable.

How to prevent your hamster from hibernating

Temperature is key to prevent your pet hamster from hibernating — ideally, your home’s temperature should stay between 65 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit. Also, making sure your hamster gets some sun, blocking off drafts near your hamster’s house, and providing plenty of food, water and clean bedding are essential to keeping your hamster happy and thriving.

Here’s to lots of fun times together with your little BFF!

Want access to a vet 24/7? With DodoVet, you can connect via video chat, phone or text with an empathetic veterinary expert who can help you be the best pet parent you can be. Say goodbye to Dr. Google and have all your pet parent questions answered anytime, anywhere. Learn more here.