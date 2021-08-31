Do Dogs Need Vitamins?

Sponsored by Zesty Paws

There are a ton of different varieties of vitamins on the market for people — but if you want your dog to be the healthiest he can be (which as an obsessed dog parent, you definitely do), have you ever thought about whether your dog should be taking vitamins?

The answer’s a bit complicated. Your dog probably doesn’t need vitamins to make up for nutritional deficiencies, since healthy dogs usually get all their needs met by a balanced dog food — but there are definitely some cases when your dog can benefit from vitamins or supplements that target specific health issues.

The Dodo spoke to Dr. Linda Simon, a veterinary surgeon and veterinarian with Just Answer, to find out everything you need to know about when you should give your dog vitamins.

Should I give my dog vitamins?



Just like humans, healthy dogs don’t necessarily need vitamins because their food will ideally contain all of the vitamins, minerals and nutrients they need.

“We are very lucky when it comes to the regulation of dog food sold to the general public,” Dr. Simon told The Dodo. “Bodies have been set up to ensure these diets are appropriate and meet all of the pet’s nutritional requirements. So when a dog eats a ‘complete’ dog food, it will contain all of the micronutrients needed to maintain good health and to prevent nutritional deficiencies.”

But there are lots of times where that might not be the case. For starters, you should make sure that you’re buying the right type of food for your dog so he’s getting the nutrients he needs. Dog foods are formulated for different types of dogs based on age, activity level, size, breed and more because they all have different nutritional needs.

“An owner must be sure that they are buying the right diet for their dog,” Dr. Simon said. “While a complete dog food made for senior small dogs will be perfectly balanced for a 12-year-old West Highland white terrier, a young Great Dane would not have their nutritional needs met.”

You should also make sure your dog is eating all of his food. If your dog is a picky eater and isn’t eating his food, he won’t be getting all the nutrients included, even if the food itself makes up a completely balanced diet.

“Owners do need to make sure their dogs are eating enough food to get all of the nutrients they need,” Dr. Simon said. “No more than 10 percent of the diet should consist of treats and chews. Ninety percent or more should comprise the dog’s kibble or canned food.”

Another way that vitamins are used is to supplement homemade dog diets. Some people who make a homemade diet for their dogs will add a dog vitamin as well to make sure their dogs are getting all their nutrients. But it can be difficult to incorporate all of the nutrients needed into a homemade dog diet, and you may not be creating a balanced meal for your pup, Dr. Simon said.

“Homemade diets are hard to get right and should always be created alongside a canine nutritionist,” Dr. Simon said.

Can vitamins be bad for dogs?



Even though vitamins are typically thought of as being healthy, too many vitamins can actually be dangerous for dogs (the same as with people).

“While some assume that you can’t overdose on vitamins, this is not the case for fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamin A or vitamin D,” Dr. Simon said. “Vitamin A poisoning can cause signs including weakness, constipation and excessive bone development. Very high doses of vitamin D can cause elevated calcium and phosphorus levels in the blood, leading to acute kidney failure.”

So if you do want to give your dog extra vitamins, make sure you follow the dosing instructions on the packaging exactly and only use vitamins designed specifically for dogs.

Can dogs take human vitamins?



Never give your dog your own vitamins! Even if you have the same type of vitamins in your supplements, they won’t present in the correct amounts to give to your dog, which could be very dangerous for your pup.

“Human vitamins should never be used, as they are not suitable and will not contain vitamins in the right amount for your canine companion,” Dr. Simon said.

When should I give my dog vitamins?



While you should avoid giving your dog too many vitamins, there are certain times when your dog might need vitamin supplements.

“Certain medical conditions will mean that your dog requires vitamin supplementation, but this will be on the advice of your vet,” Dr. Simon said. “For example, B12 may be supplemented in those with SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth). Vitamin K supplements are the antidote for several rat poisons.”

Should I Give My Dog Supplements?



While most dogs won’t need a traditional vitamin (like a designated vitamin B12 or D supplement), there are many different supplements available that are beneficial for dogs who have chronic conditions, such as joint pain, skin or digestive problems or anxiety. Many of these also include natural supplements (like chamomile for calming anxiety symptoms).

Supplements can be used to aid and treat many conditions, including the ones below:

Joint issues

Digestive issues

Skin and coat health

Heart health

Allergies

Immune system support

Anxiety

If you’re looking for a dog-friendly supplement to address a health or behavioral concern, here are some of The Dodo’s favorites: