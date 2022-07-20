Does My Dog Need A Blanket?

My dog has her own toys, bed and crate — should she have a blanket that’s 100% her own, too? I asked Dr. Aliya McCullough, Fetch by The Dodo’s on-staff veterinarian, and she said getting your pup their own blanket could benefit them in several ways. ‍

Do dogs like blankets? ‍

If your dog has ever snuggled up with a blanket and showed signs of relaxation (tongue out, eyelids slightly closed and a long, slow, side-to-side tail wag), chances are they probably enjoy having a quilt or throw around. But Dr. McCullough says that not all dogs like blankets.

“Some dogs like blankets to sleep on or under, but it’s mostly a matter of preference,” she says. “Dogs that chew or ingest foreign items may not be good candidates to have a blanket.”‍

Do dogs need blankets? ‍

Blankets provide a warm, comfortable spot for dogs to rest while they’re recovering from a medical procedure, Dr. McCullough says. They also help dogs with chronic medical conditions, like arthritis.

“For dogs that have medical issues that require rest, blankets may be necessary for comfort, to prevent injuries like bedsores and to act as a cushion should they fall,” she says.

According to Dr. McCullough, blankets can help dogs with health and behavior issues, too. If your pup struggles with separation anxiety, talk to your veterinarian about using a blanket to help them feel connected to you. Your veterinarian may recommend giving your dog a blanket with your scent on it (or sprayed with pheromones) to ease their anxiety while you’re gone. ‍

To finish this article, visit The Dig — there, you can uncover more expert-backed, pet-parenting advice from our pet insurance, Fetch by The Dodo.