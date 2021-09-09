Does My Dog Like Music?

Have you ever noticed your dog start to totally chill out whenever you turn on relaxing music, like jazz? Or maybe your dog starts howling when you play rock or pop.

But does this mean your dog likes what he hears? Can dogs even like music?

It turns out certain music genres can be calming to dogs, while some can make them more vocal and restless — but there’s still debate on whether or not your dog can actually enjoy music.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Amy Learn, a veterinarian at Animal Behavior Wellness Center in Richmond, Virginia, to find out more about this mysterious relationship between dogs and music.

Do dogs actually enjoy music?



The answer’s not actually super clear. While some dogs seem to like listening to music, they can’t exactly tell us that or chat us up about their favorite artists.

“They can hear music, but it may not be [as] appealing as it is in humans,” Dr. Learn told The Dodo. “What we hear and how we interpret sound depends on each species' evolutionary purpose for evaluating auditory stimuli.”

There have been a bunch of studies that showed certain types of music can calm dogs, but there’s still debate on whether or not they actually enjoy it.

“Several studies have been done in shelter[s], veterinary clinics and with working dogs to determine if music is beneficial to learning or welfare,” Dr. Learn said. “The studies were meant to determine whether music could have a calming effect or even reduce the level of anesthesia needed. Some also measured heart rate and cortisol levels to determine change in stress responses.”

What we do know is that they can definitely hear it, but their interpretation might not be the same as ours.

Dogs’ hearing vs. humans’ hearing



“A dog’s sense of hearing is far superior to humans’, and even includes ultrasonic sounds,” Dr. Learn said, which means dogs must be able to hear music in way more detail than we can.

“Even between breeds of dogs, there are differences,” Dr. Learn said. “These differences are based on the size and shape or even angle of the ear flap (or pinna).”

What kind of music do dogs like?



Studies have shown that classical music is a genre that seems to relax dogs, but it’s unclear whether or not it’s their preferred type of music.

“Based on several studies, dogs tend to rest more and become quieter if classical music is playing,” Dr. Learn said. “It appears that classical music may have a calming effect, but no changes were noted in heart rate or cortisol levels (which are measurements of stress).”

This basically suggests that most dogs won’t be so vocal or restless when they’re listening to classical music.

“Most of these studies relied on patterns of behavior, including pacing, resting, barking or staying quiet,” Dr. Learn said.

Some research found that dogs can be soothed by reggae and soft rock, too.

Try this calming dog music from Amazon for $17.98

And this pre-loaded speaker with classical music for dogs from Amazon for $89.95

Or this one pre-loaded with reggae music from Amazon for $89.95

On the other hand, more intense genres might be a little agitating to some pups.

“Dogs also tended to bark more when exposed to rock or heavy metal music,” Dr. Learn said.

Why do dogs howl to music?



If you’ve ever caught your dog howling along to a song you’re playing, it’s not clear whether he thinks it’s a bop or if it’s just a sound he simply wants to respond to.

“Howling in response to music or singing has not been studied, but it is likely a response or answer to the other sound, whether that is to the song or a siren passing by,” Dr. Learn said.

Howling is actually more of a mystery compared to other forms of vocalization.

“Howling is a behavior that does not have as defined a purpose as other forms of vocalization do,” Dr. Learn said. “Growling is meant to increase distance from a threat; whining is a care-soliciting sound; and barking is meant to discriminate territory, decrease distance of a human or communicate a need.”

It’s undeniably cute when your dog decides he wants to “sing” along to your music, but you might want to think twice if you’re tempted to actively encourage it through training.

“Before you encourage your dog to howl, you must decide that you want that behavior to continue every time the stimulating sound occurs,” Dr. Learn said. “This means at any time of the day or night and regardless of where you are — home, visiting relatives with a new baby, in a new apartment, etc.”

While we still don’t have a super clear understanding of the connection between dogs and music, it is fun to think that your dog totally vibes with some Beethoven.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.