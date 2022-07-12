Do Dogs Know When You Step On Their Paws By Accident?

You’re just walking around at home when, suddenly, it happens — your dog yelps because you just accidentally stepped on his paw.

It’s so easy to feel guilty about it because you’d obviously never want to hurt your pup, but does he know it wasn’t intentional?

We spoke with Jamie Fischer, a licensed veterinary nurse with DodoVet, to find out.

What do dogs think when you step on their paws?

Every dog is going to react a little differently to having their paws stepped on.

“They may be startled/scared, hurt or could even hold a grudge temporarily,” Fischer told The Dodo. “Some dogs may completely brush it off without a thought!”

Does your dog know it’s an accident?

Dogs are actually really good at picking up on our emotions. So if you step on your pup’s paw and feel super guilty about it afterwards, he can most likely sense that.

“There have been studies done that have shown dogs do understand human intentions to some degree,” Fischer said. “Your body language and facial expressions may tell your pup that this was an accident.”

What to do if you step on your dog’s paw

To hammer home that you didn’t mean to step on your pup’s paw, you may be tempted to shower him with hugs and other forms of affection. But that might not be the best approach.

“Our dogs are used to receiving lots of affection and praise when they do something right, so if they receive this same affection after being hurt or scared, they may get the wrong idea,” Fischer said. “Instead, try to brush the accident off quickly.”

After stepping on his paw, try distracting your dog and redirecting his attention with a fun toy to get the painful accident off his mind.

You should also inspect the paw to see how badly he’s hurt. According to Fischer, ask yourself these questions while you do:

Is it painful to your dog when you touch it?

Is your dog putting weight on it?

Is your dog limping?

“If the answer is yes to any of these questions, a veterinary visit may be necessary,” Fischer said. “Reach out to your veterinarian to determine if your dog should be examined and how urgently they should be seen.”

Accidentally stepping on your dog’s paw is bound to happen, unfortunately, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the world. You and your pup love each other, so even if he’s a little upset at first, he won’t stay that way.

Want access to a vet 24/7? With DodoVet, you can connect via video chat, phone or text with an empathetic veterinary expert who can help you be the best pet parent you can be. Say goodbye to Dr. Google and have all your pet parent questions answered anytime, anywhere. Learn more here.