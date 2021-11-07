Do Dogs Have Belly Buttons?

Many people have thought about it before: Why don’t dogs have belly buttons?

And while dog owners might be inspecting their pups and assuming their furry companions just don’t have belly buttons, that’s actually not the case.

Turns out, dogs totally have belly buttons — they just don’t look the same as humans’ do.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Laura O’Sullivan, veterinary advisor at betterpet, and Amber LaRock, veterinary technician at Airport Freeway Animal Emergency Hospital in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, to find out what a dog’s belly button looks like and how to find it.

What do belly buttons on dogs look like?



On dogs, the belly button is a scar from where the umbilical cord was attached while they were developing in their mother (which is the same for human belly buttons, too).

“Dogs’ belly buttons are much smaller and less obvious than people's,” Dr. O’Sullivan told The Dodo. “They tend to be round, and they are flat to slightly raised. They are often covered or obscured by hair.”

So while you might look at your dog and assume she doesn’t have a belly button because there’s no “typical” innie or outie, you’re really just looking for the wrong thing.

Where is a dog’s belly button located?



“When looking at a dog’s belly while they are laying on their back, you will typically find the belly button in the center of the stomach, just under where the rib cage ends,” LaRock told The Dodo. “You may even notice the swirling of fur where their belly button is situated.”

Here’s an image of a dog on her back to help you see where the belly button would be found on your pup: