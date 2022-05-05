Will my dog care if I die?

It’s kind of a grim thought, but you might wonder from time to time if your dog would actually miss you if something ever happened.

For example, do dogs get sad if their owners die?

We spoke with Amy Shojai, author and certified animal behavior consultant for cats and dogs, to find out if and how dogs perceive death, and what their grief might look like.

Do dogs understand death?

It’s not really clear if dogs actually understand death. What we do know is their heightened senses may be able to detect physical changes that happen to a person after they die.

“The absence of life changes the way the body functions, the way it smells, and so on, and dogs detect these changes in ways we can't understand,” Shojai told The Dodo. “The chemicals/scent given off by living creatures is different than that of a dying person or someone that has passed away. The body sounds also change.”

For example, if your dog’s hearing can pick up on your breathing or even your heartbeat, it’ll also register when those sounds stop.

“There also may be other signs we're not able to understand in terms of visual changes,” Shojai said. “We believe that some animals (including dogs and cats) have the ability to see in the infrared spectrum, so there might be changes as the body ceases to live that pets detect and we can't.”