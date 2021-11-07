Do Dogs Get Headaches?

You probably suffer from headaches from time to time (with your dog curled up next to you while you lie on the couch all day) since they’re so common in people. But have you ever wondered if your pup can experience one herself?

And if she ever does get a headache, how can you help her feel better?

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian from Safe Hounds Pet Insurance, to learn more about headaches and dogs.

Can dogs get headaches?



“Dogs have consistent anatomy and physiology compared to humans, which would suggest they can develop headaches,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo.

Not only that, but a 2013 study published in the Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine suggested evidence that dogs experience episodes of a remarkable similarity to migraines in humans, which are basically like more severe headaches.

What causes headaches in dogs?



According to Dr. Burch, dogs may develop headaches from inflammation of the nerves, blood vessels and muscles over the skull and neck.

When these areas swell or constrict, your dog can experience the same pain that you would when this happens to you.Some of the most common reasons your dog might develop a headache include:

Allergies

Stress

Kennel cough

A sinus infection

An injury to her head

Does my dog have a headache?



If you think your dog might be experiencing a headache, you’ll want to look out for many of the similarities that people portray when they have headaches.

Some of the most common signs your dog has a headache can include:

Aversion to touching



If your dog has a headache, she might not want you to touch her along her head or neck. “Dogs can also become difficult to place a collar or a harness on because of the pain and inflammation,” Dr. Burch said.

Defensive behavior



Along with not wanting to be touched by her head, your dog may display defensive behavior, including cringing and cowering away from you.

Clumsiness



“A pet may also develop incoordination or clumsiness when it develops a headache,” Dr. Burch said. You might also notice her pacing, or walking back and forth, similar to how people will sometimes do this.

Additional symptoms can include behavioral changes, like becoming aggressive, irritable or hiding. “Your dog may squint her eyes, have a worried look or have a distressed expression,” Dr. Burch said.

She also added that dogs who have a headache may develop:

Head shaking

Head pressing (aka wanting to press her head against something, just like how you might rub your temples)

Staring into space

Clenching her jaw

How to treat a dog headache



While it’s pretty easy for you to treat your own headache, you know you can’t just give your pup a Tylenol and keep it moving.

“If you see your pet is experiencing these symptoms, I recommend scheduling an appointment with your veterinarian for an examination,” Dr. Burch said. “A dog may be prescribed pain medication to control a headache.”

Additional treatment options can include acupuncture or chiropractic work.

And while talking to your veterinarian is a no-brainer, you may also want to consider doing some of the same things you’d do for yourself or a loved one suffering from a headache:

Provide a dark, quiet environment for your dog to relax.

Keep her furry siblings (or loud human siblings) in another room.

Apply gentle pressure to her temples with a cold compress.

If you think your dog might have a headache, reach out to your veterinarian so that she can feel better as quickly as possible.