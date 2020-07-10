6 min read Can My Cat See Ghosts? That creepy stare they give you ... 👻

Have you ever walked into a room to find your cat staring at a wall? Or maybe you’ve been spooked by how your cat seems to watch one particular corner with intense curiosity — seemingly following *something* around the room. If this has happened to you — you’re not alone. Cat parents all around the world have the same question: Does my cat see — ghosts? To get to the bottom of this burning question, The Dodo spoke to Dr. Rachel Barrack — a veterinarian at Animal Acupuncture in New York City. "When cats appear to be staring into space, they may actually be detecting subtle motion, as their vision is much more acute than ours," Dr. Barrack said. In fact, a 2014 study suggested that both cats and dogs see some spectrums of light that we don't — like ultraviolet (UV) light.

Something else cool? Compared to human eyes, cat eyes actually have six to eight times as many light-sensing rods, which means they can see much more in very low light — which is probably one of the reasons why they tend to run around the house in the middle of the night having all kinds of adventures. While you might sometimes find your dog staring at a random corner also, it doesn’t happen nearly as often as it does with cats. According to Dr. Barrack, the reason for that probably has a lot to do with the differences between dog and cat personalities. "Cats — unlike dogs or other animals — are more curious by nature," Dr. Barrack said. "This could explain their sometimes erratic behavior." So while your cat's curiosity might drive you nuts sometimes — or in this case, make you think she can see into the beyond — she can’t really help it.