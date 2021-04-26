You’ve seen your cat lick herself over and over — so you might think that’s all the grooming and bathing she needs.

And while that is true for some cats, many do need a good brushing from time to time.

And in some cases you might even need to seek out a professional groomer.

To find out how much grooming your own cat needs, here's what you need to know.

Do cats need to be groomed?

“Cats spend a lot of time grooming themselves, but many of them do need to be brushed,” Dr. Catherine Lenox, a veterinarian and regulatory veterinary manager at Royal Canin, told The Dodo.

And while some need to be brushed, there also can be times that your cat might even need to be — *gasp* — bathed.

Then there’s nail trimming. You should trim your cat’s nails pretty frequently to (literally) save your skin.

When do cats need to be brushed?

Depending on the length of their hair, how often you brush your cat might need to be more or less frequent.

“Long-haired cats often need more frequent brushing than short-haired cats, because they can get mats in their hair more easily,” Dr. Lenox said.

Try a brush like this Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush from Amazon for $15.99

Frequent brushing helps reduce hairballs in your cat, because you’ll be getting rid of some of that loose undercoat that your cat swallows when grooming herself.

And some cats with long hair might actually need professional grooming, especially if she tends to get mats.

“It’s best to have a professional cat groomer do the grooming [if she gets mats], because cats can be wiggly and the mats can be painful when worked out,” Dr. Lenox said.

When do cats need to be bathed?

Most of the time, giving your cat a bath isn’t something you should worry about.

“Don’t bathe your cat unless you absolutely need to do it,” Dr. Lenox advised.

Times you might need to give your cat a bath include if she got filthy while

out on a walk