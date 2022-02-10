Does My Cat Have Knees?

Have you ever wondered if your cat has knees? That’s probably because you’ve noticed his legs don’t seem to bend in the same spot yours do.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian working with Doggie Designer, to find out if cats actually have knees.

Do cats have knees or elbows?

Cats do have joints that function the same as knees and elbows — they just aren’t called knees and elbows.

“Cats have joints that are similar in structure to both knees and elbows,” Dr. Bonk told The Dodo. “The knees are located on the hindlegs, and the elbows on the front. They aren’t technically called knees in cats; instead they are referred to as the stifle joints.”

Where are a cat’s knees located?

Your cat’s knees might not be where you think they are. While you might assume your cat’s knees are in the middle of his legs like human knees are, his knees are actually located far up on his legs, closer to his hips.

“They are just located higher up in the hindleg,” Dr. Bonk said. “Due to the muscling surrounding them, they don’t look [like] knees in humans.”

That means those visible bends in your cat’s back legs aren’t his knees — they’re actually a different joint entirely.

“The joint that bends backwards near where we would assume a knee to be in cats is actually their ankle joint, called the hock,” Dr. Bonk said.