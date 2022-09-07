Do Cats Really Have Favorite Movies?

Do you ever throw on a movie and find that your cat seems to be just as into it as you are?

It’s so funny when he can’t seem to tear his eyes away, but does that mean cats can have favorite movies?

We spoke with Laura Cassiday, a certified cat behavior consultant with the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants, who explained which films may keep your cat’s interest the most, and why.

Do cats actually watch movies?

Technically, cats don’t watch movies like we do. But a movie might grab their attention, at least for a little while.

“I think cats can definitely show interest in the moving pictures and sounds that come from our television,” Cassiday told The Dodo. “Would I call that watching movies, though? Probably not.”

And though it might seem like your cat thinks the things on screen are happening in real life, that’s only true to a certain extent.

“I think that sometimes, they aren’t able to distinguish that certain sounds aren’t happening in their house (hearing a dog bark on TV and running away, for example),” Cassiday said. “But they don’t see a picture of a bird on the screen and think they’re hunting a real bird.”

According to Cassiday, that’s because cats also use other senses when they’re hunting — like smell — that aren’t being triggered by what’s on TV.

Do cats have favorite movies?

A 2008 study revealed that cats are more engaged when watching prey animals or moving objects on screen (versus watching moving images of humans or a blank screen).

“Cats are predators that are highly attracted to movement,” Cassiday said. “Being so in-tune to subtle changes and movements help[s] them spot prey, even at a distance or when partially hidden.”

If that’s the case, do cats actually have favorite movies?

“Maybe ‘Stuart Little’? ‘Ratatouille’? I joke,” Cassiday said. “I find that my cats enjoy YouTube videos of birds and squirrels as well as simple video games (think original Mario games with a simple character moving to the right across the screen).”

How can you tell if your cat’s interested in what he’s watching?

According to Cassiday, you can tell if your cat’s interested in what he’s watching based on his body language. Look for things like:

Ears forward

Tail twitching away from his body

Loose body

Butt wiggling

But keep in mind that whatever you put on the TV for your cat, he might not be interested for long.

“​​Cats have short attention spans, and you’ll likely only have a short scene [to] attract his attention before he’ll move on, especially because there’s nothing to actually sink his claws into,” Cassiday said.

So can cats take an interest in what they’re watching on TV? Sure. Does that mean they necessarily have “favorite” movies? Not quite. But films featuring prey animals or moving objects are more likely to capture their attention.