Here’s Why Your Cat’s Jealous (And How To Fix It) You're probably not making it up 😼

Cats are known for having a spiteful streak — it’s just part of living that cat life. And of course you still love them for it. But sometimes cat behavior goes beyond an occasional bit of spite. You might even think your cat is jealous of something — or someone — in your life. Maybe they always hiss at a certain person (or dog). Or keep knocking your favorite book off the counter when you want to read it. What’s up with that? And how can you get them to stop acting out?

Is your cat actually jealous? “I'm not sure that cats actually experience what we may call ‘jealousy,’” Dr. Marci K. Koski, a certified feline behavior and training consultant at Feline Behavior Solutions in Vancouver, Washington, told The Dodo. “Typically, what we see as cats being jealous — getting upset and hissing or swatting at someone else who might be preventing them from getting what they want — might be boiled down to resource competition,” Dr. Koski said. In other words, someone or something else is blocking them from getting a resource they want. And yes, attention from a cat's favorite person (aka you) counts as a resource!

Reasons your cat might be jealous “Cats can get ‘jealous’ when they think that another cat, dog, human or object is getting access to THEIR resource at THEIR expense,” Dr. Koski said. And according to Dr. Koski, these resources can include anything from food, to toys, to perching and napping locations, to people — and just about anything else your cat uses or touches or likes. Aka everything — since everybody knows cats own everything in their kingdom. So, take a look at what your cat might be getting "jealous" of, and why: Did you bring a new baby home and you haven't been able to give your cat as much time lately?

Are you being distracted by work, TV or games on your phone?

Do you have other pets in the house who use the same resources?