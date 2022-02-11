Do Cats Cry?

When people cry, it’s usually to express an emotion, like sadness or grief. And you might’ve seen your cat’s eyes watering, or even heard him make a noise once that sounded like a sob.

Does that mean your cat cries, too?

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Sarah Wooten, a veterinarian on staff with Pumpkin Pet Insurance, to find out what it means if your cat sounds like he’s crying and why it’s not quite the same as the way humans cry.

Can cats cry?

Yes, cats can cry, but it’s actually pretty different than the way you experience crying.

Cats don’t express sadness through crying like humans do, since there aren’t any actual tears involved.

“Cats do not cry like humans cry, but they do express different emotions and desires through vocalizations,” Dr. Wooten told The Dodo. “It is a good idea to learn how to interpret what your cat is trying to say.”

Why do my cat’s eyes water, then?

While cats don’t have tears in their eyes for emotional reasons, there are a few physical reasons.

“Cats' eyes water for the same reason ours do — because of irritation,” Dr. Wooten said.

According to Dr. Wooten, cat’s eyes water because of things like:

Conjunctivitis (an eye infection)

Something stuck in his eye

Allergies

Glaucoma (an eye disease that increases pressure in the eye)

Eyelash irritation

Corneal ulcers

General sickness

If you notice your cat’s eyes watering, reach out to your vet to try to determine what’s causing it so you can figure out the best treatment approach.

What does cat crying sound like?

There are actually a bunch of different sounds your cat might make when he’s crying, depending on what he’s trying to express to you.

“Unhappy meows tend to be longer than happy meows and are lower in pitch,” Dr. Wooten said. “Yowling is a long, loud, harsh cry that cats make when … fighting or mating. Cats also have a pain shriek, which is a very short, intense, high-pitched, harsh vocalization that is made through an open mouth.”

So, while your cat can cry, it’s not the same kind of crying you’re used to.

Why do cats cry?

Cats cry as a form of communication. There are a bunch of reasons why your cat might be crying, including things like:

Unhappiness

Fighting

Mating

Pain

Make sure to familiarize yourself with the sounds your pet’s making when he cries so you know what he’s trying to communicate and the best way to respond. So even if your cat does get sad, you can be confident he won’t have to feel that way for long!