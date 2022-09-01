Cats are known to stare, and you’ve probably lost every single staring contest you’ve had with your own cat. So you’ve got to wonder: Do cats blink — like, ever?

While you might not have caught yours in the act, cats actually do blink. (You probably just blinked and missed it.)

We spoke with Kathryn Johnson, a veterinary nurse with DodoVet, to find out more about cats’ unique blinking habits.

How do cat eyelids work?

Cat eyelids don’t work like ours do, mainly because they have three of them.

“They have upper eyelids, lower eyelids and a third eyelid (also known as the nictitating membrane) that they use to protect and cover their eyes,” Johnson told The Dodo.

Another unique quality of cat eyelids is that they don’t fully close.

“When a cat blinks, the lower and upper lid move towards each other in a partial blink and the third eyelid moves diagonally across the eye,” Johnson said. “This is why sometimes it seems like your cat may be squinting.”

How often do cats blink?

Cats blink pretty regularly, but they don’t need to do it as frequently as people do.

“This is because cats need to stay vigilant of their surroundings when hunting for prey or escaping a predator, and because of the mixture of mucous, water and oil created by glands within the eyelids and outer edges of the eye that creates a protective tear that is slow to evaporate,” Johnson said.

Why do cats blink?

According to Johnson, cats blink to clear out any small particles or debris like dust, and to keep their eyes hydrated (which is pretty much why you blink, too).

“They are moving tears over the surface of their eyes, keeping them moist,” Johnson said. “Their third eyelid also extends upwards to help protect their eyes from scratches and trauma, or in response to inflammation.”

Why does my cat slow blink?

A study done by the University of Portsmouth and the University of Sussex revealed that if your cat’s blinking really slowly at you, it’s his way of smiling at you.

“When you notice your cat closing their eyes completely around you, it's associated with positive emotions and means that they feel comfortable and safe,” Johnson said.

If you want, the researchers in the study suggest mimicking your cat’s slow blink back at him, which they say is like starting a conversation with him.

What does it mean if your cat’s blinking more than usual?

If your cat’s blinking more than he typically does, it can be a sign that something is wrong. (And since eyes are so important, you’re going to want to reach out to your vet ASAP if you notice anything abnormal.)

“It may be in response to inflammation or injury and should be evaluated by a veterinarian,” Johnson said.

Also keep an eye out for any discharge, tearing or squinting. According to Johnson, those symptoms can be caused by many different issues, like:

Foregin material in the eye

A scratched cornea

Abnormal eyelash growth

Lacerations

Uveitis (inflammation inside the eye)

Glaucoma

Other signs that indicate something’s wrong with your cat’s eyes include pawing at them, keeping one or both of them closed, an inability to blink, and eye redness. You should definitely bring your cat to the vet as soon as you can if you notice anything off.

Now that you know for sure that cats do, in fact, blink, you’ll be able to tell when his blinking is affectionate or something you should be worried about.

Want access to a vet 24/7? With DodoVet, you can connect via video chat, phone or text with an empathetic veterinary expert who can help you be the best pet parent you can be. Say goodbye to Dr. Google and have all your pet parent questions answered anytime, anywhere. Learn more here.